Bulls at Celtics (6:30 PM CT): 3 Keys to Revenge, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls are set for a revenge match, as well as their first of four NBA Cup matchups this season.

The Boston Celtics ran them off the TD Garden floor earlier this week. Chicago's young team looked completely outmatched, getting dominated on both the glass and behind the arc. Nevertheless, this was before they took a step in the right direction against the New York Knicks. Does that guarantee that things will go differently tonight? Not necessarily, but it should give them a needed confidence boost.

3 Keys To Victory

• If the Chicago Bulls want any chance at pulling off the upset tonight, it all starts with taking care of the basketball. Sure, you could say that in almost every game, but the Bulls' turnover troubles were especially heightened in this previous meeting with the Celtics. They forked it over 24 times, which led to a staggering 39 points off turnovers. Now, were the Bulls surprisingly also able to force Boston into an identical 24 turnovers? Yes ... but they failed to take advantage in the same way. At the end of the day, Boston was able to beat Chicago at their own game in the open floor largely because of these self-inflicted wounds. Cut back on those, and you should have a closer game.

• After the Celtics crushed the Bulls, Tiago Splitter may have thrown up reviewing the rebounding numbers. The head coach harped on this all training camp long, but the Bulls continue to get crushed on the glass. The Celtics were +14 in this department four days ago. This included grabbing 19 offensive rebounds that turned into 16 second-chance points. It wasn't just that Mitchell Robinson or Neemias Queta was dominating, but rather that everyone wearing green crashed the glass effectively. The Bulls need to go into tonight ready to box out and bring more physicality around the rim.

• Can someone guard Peyton Pritchard? The reserve guard was the biggest reason why the Celtics were able to pull away so easily. He dominated Chicago's second unit with 28 points off the bench, shooting 7-10 from behind the arc. For the Bulls to win games, they need a balanced effort and simply can't afford to lose the minutes when Tatum and George aren't on the floor. Keeping Pritchard in check tonight will be essential.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (1-4) at Boston Celtics (3-1)

Where: TD Garden

When: 6:30 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 FM The Score

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Norman Powell

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Caleb Wilson

5. Jalen Smith

Boston Celtics

1. Derrick White

2. Jordan Walsh

3. Paul George

4. Jayson Tatum

5. Mitchell Robinson

Injury Report

Oct 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith – AVAILABLE (finger)

Patrick Williams – AVAILABLE (adductor)

Tobe Awaka – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Dailyn Swain – OUT (back)

Nic Claxton – OUT (hamstring)

Boston Celtics

Devin Carter – OUT (illness)

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