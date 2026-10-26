The Chicago Bulls undoubtedly took a step in the right direction in their home opener against the Washington Wizards, but one bad quarter ended up costing them the game. It was a reminder to a young team that they will need 48 minutes of high-energy basketball to make up for their clear talent discrepancy.

Speaking of which, the next ten games are incredibly daunting for the Bulls. It will all start with tonight's meeting in Boston, where they will return for another matchup on Friday night.

3 Keys to Victory

• Taking care of the basketball is paramount for the Chicago Bulls this evening ... and that's concerning. The Boston Celtics have won the turnover battle in each of their first two games, forcing both the Pistons and Knicks into 16+ turnovers each. This included stacking up ten steals in their loss to Detroit. Joe Mazzulla's team now has 40 points off turnovers in just two games. Chicago has not handled ball pressure well to begin the year and isn't particularly deep in the ball-handling department. To even think about pulling off the upset this evening, they need to limit their mistakes. The good news is that after coughing the ball up 12 times in his first two games, Caleb Wilson went through his 30-point performance without turning the ball over even once. Let's see if he can keep that up this evening!

• Chicago's other Achilles' heel is their three-point shooting, and that's bound to play a big role in this matchup. The Celtics have been one of the NBA's top shooting teams over the last few years, and they have no plans to change their shot diet. They took 42 long-range attempts against Detroit before following that up with 39 against the Knicks. Over the two games, they shot 39.5 percent. How have the Bulls fared in that department? While they have actually shot MORE attempts per game from downtown, their percentage sits at just 22.6, which is dead last in the NBA. They better hope that Norman Powell and Buddy Hield are ready for their best games yet!

• Can the Bulls command the pace of play? Look, we all know the Celtics will be the more talented team on the floor tonight, but the Bulls will be the far more athletic bunch. They have started the year playing faster than essentially any other team, while the Celtics have done the opposite. Jayson Tatum and Co. have played two slower teams to start the season in Detroit and New York. Both prefer to do the majority of their damage in the halfcourt and pick-and-roll. We all know the Bulls are at their best in transition, so can they punch the Celtics in the mouth early with their speed? If so, this could be a much different game than some expect.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (1-2) at Boston Celtics (1-1)

Where: TD Garden

When: 6:30 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 FM The Score

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Norman Powell

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Caleb Wilson

5. Jalen Smith

Boston Celtics

1. Derrick White

2. Jordan Walsh

3. Paul George

4. Jayson Tatum

5. Mitchell Robinson

Injury Report

Oct 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue (2) grabs a rebound against Milwaukee Bucks guard Brayden Burries (0) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tiago Splitter shared in the lead-up to tip-off that Noa Essengue is a go for the Chicago Bulls' fourth regular season game. The second-year forward sat out the team's previous meeting with the Wizards after suffering a minor head injury during the Bulls' win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The big question now is whether Essengue returns to the rotation. Many were surprised to see Splitter give Essengue first-quarter playing time in Milwaukee. However, the youngest player on the Bulls' roster did not disappoint. His defense was a major part of the Bulls winning that game, as he came away with three steals and a highlight-reel-worthy block.

Can he bring something similar to the floor against a far more experienced team?

Chicago Bulls

Nic Claxton – OUT (hamstring)

Patrick Williams – QUESTIONABLE (adductor)

Boston Celtics

Devin Carter – OUT (illness)

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