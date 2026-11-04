Bulls at Knicks (6:30 PM CT): Starting Lineups, 3 Ways to Win, Josh Hart's Status? (Claxton Update)

The last time the Chicago Bulls faced off against the New York Knicks, they played easily their best game of the season.

Did New York lend them a helping hand with a slow offensive start? Sure, but the Bulls were able to take full advantage of that and give the reigning champs a good scare. Nevertheless, doing that in front of the Madison Square Garden crowd is going to be a lot easier said than done, especially after their third loss of 19+ points this season on Monday.

3 Ways to Win ...

• A big reason the Chicago Bulls were able to hang around with the Knicks was their scrappiness on the defensive end. While it may not have been pretty, they deserve credit for holding New York to just 18-41 shooting inside the restricted area. Everyone seemed to provide a helping hand when it came to collapsing toward the paint and protecting the rim. It's also noteworthy that the Bulls walked away with seven steals and forced New York into double-digit turnovers. All things considered, this Knicks offense hasn't been some kind of juggernaut, as they hold just the 21st offensive rating in the NBA, so another focused effort could be all it takes to stay within striking distance.

• Even though the Bulls did a decent job stopping New York at the rim, they didn't do a good job cleaning the glass. New York destroyed them in the rebounding department behind a strong performance from Karl-Anthony Towns (13 rebounds). They would finish with a 50-39 advantage on the glass, which included grabbing 16 offensive boards and scoring 23 second-chance points. Simply put, if the Bulls want to pull off the upset, they have to win the possession battle and not allow easy putbacks.

• The Bulls have to execute down the stretch, assuming they're even in the game at that point. New York has built up a reputation for closing strong. They erased a 19-point deficit at the United Center with ease and have arguably the most clutch player in basketball just waiting to go on a run. Jalen Brunson scored 14 points in the final frame during their last meeting, knocking down three huge triples. His gravity also led to multiple open shots behind the arc for his teammates. New York shot nearly 60.0 percent from the field in the fourth quarter, making the Bulls' 10-19 shooting effort meaningless.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (1-6) at New York Knicks (3-4)

Where: Madison Square Garden

When: 6:30 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 FM The Score

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Norman Powell

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Caleb Wilson

5. Jalen Smith

New York Knicks

1. Jalen Brunson

2. Mikal Bridges

3. Landry Shamet

4. OG Anunoby

5. Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury Report

Oct 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart warms up before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Knicks ruled out Josh Hart for tonight's meeting due to an ankle injury. Hart didn't necessarily hurt he Bulls much in the scoring column last time out, but he did haul in 8 rebounds and dish 3 assists. The absence of his rebounding ability from the backcourt, in particular, could help out Chicago quite a bit.

Despite coming into the day as questionable for the first time this season, the Bulls officially ruled out Nic Claxton. The team will now have three full days off before their next game against the Philadelphia 76ers. With that in mind, it certainly feels likely that Claxton's debut will come on Sunday at the United Center.

Nic Claxton remains out but continues to progress, per Tiago Splitter



With three off days before next game, safe bet that Sunday could be season debut — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 4, 2026

Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith – PROBABLE (finger)

Nic Claxton – OUT (hamstring)

New York Knicks

Josh Hart – OUT (ankle)

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