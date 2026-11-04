Bulls Injury Report: Will Nic Claxton Make His Debut Against the Knicks?

The Chicago Bulls saw Nic Claxton take another step in the right direction this week.

Acquired in the offseason from the Brooklyn Nets, the big man has been sidelined since the early portion of training camp with a hamstring strain. It wasn't until November 1 that Claxton was able to practice in full with his new teammates. Walking away from this with no setbacks, the Bulls proceeded to upgrade him to doubtful against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Two days later, ahead of a big matchup at Madison Square Garden, the Bulls have upgraded Claxton again. He is now considered questionable, meaning he could make his Bulls debut in a matter of hours.

It is a bit surprising considering Tiago Splitter still preached an abundance of caution earlier this week. While Claxton was back on the floor practicing, the head coach said on November 2 that "he's still not ready" and that the staff is taking it "day by day."

With that in mind, it's still possible that the Bulls hold off on giving Claxton the green light. This is especially true when we consider that they have a rare three full days off before their next game on Sunday afternoon, which will also be in front of their home crowd.

At the same time, this three-day break could make the Bulls feel even better about giving Claxton a taste of action. They would almost surely still manage him on a tight minutes restriction, but this could be a good way for the projected starting center to get his feet wet before some good recovery time.

Claxton's presence could also make a real difference in this meeting. The Bulls' defense played arguably their best game of the season against the Knicks a week ago. While a late-New York run would seal the deal for the champs, Chicago held them to just 18-41 shooting in the restricted area. It's hard to imagine they can replicate these results in Madison Square Garden, but Claxton's presence could at least help in that quest.

Likewise, rebounding ended up being a major problem for the Bulls against the Knicks. They lost that department 50-39, giving up 23 second-chance points. Claxton hasn't been the more prolific rebounder over the last couple of years, but he gives them another oversized and agile body to help box out and go after contested boards.

In other injury news, Jalen Smith remains probable with his finger injury. He was able to suit up against the 76ers, finishing with 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. The versatile big has played well despite the team-wide struggles, which could make dividing up these center minutes tricky for Tiago Splitter moving forward.

Bulls vs. Knicks Injury Report

Nov 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls

Nic Claxton – QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Jalen Smith – PROBABLE (finger)

New York Knicks

Josh Hart – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

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