Bulls Future All-Star Rankings: Who Has the Best Chance to Make the Big Game Next?

The Chicago Bulls shouldn't waste any of their time thinking about All-Star recognition as they embark on a full-blown rebuild. But we're not the Chicago Bulls!

To be frank, the organization is quite possibly years away from having its next representative in the NBA's marquee event. Not only will it be difficult for them to win enough games to have players in consideration, but there is still so much unknown about this current roster.

Still, you never quite know how fast things can turn around. We have also seen plenty of crazy individual seasons happen before! So ... does it really hurt to try to rank the Bulls' most likely future All-Stars? We might as well give it a shot!

We'll try to do this as rationally as possible. In other words, the top of this list will surprise some, but it only feels right to go with the guys who already have the most playing time under their belts!

1. Norman Powell

Feb 15, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team World guard Norman Powell (24) of the Miami Heat on the red carpet before the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have to start with the only former and reigning All-Star on the roster.

Norman Powell has been climbing up the NBA ranks over the last several seasons. It all came to a head in 2025-26, when he helped carry a struggling Miami Heat team to a respectable 43-39 record. Powell averaged 21.7 points with 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He continued to perform at an extremely efficient rate, shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from downtown on high volume.

Are the numbers gaudy? No. But Powell has proven to be a winning player who demands respect. If he arrives in Chicago and posts similar numbers, which undoubtedly feels possible on this rebuilding roster, who's to say he doesn't receive another round of All-Star consideration? Especially if this Bulls team is hovering closer to .500 than expected, Powell could have a lot of fans both in Chicago and beyond.

It's important to remember that coaches vote on the All-Star reserves. Powell's veteran leadership and constant improvement make him hard for the NBA's brightest minds to ignore!

2. Josh Giddey

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some may have expected to see a rookie in this No. 2 spot, that just feels a tad disrespectful to Josh Giddey.

It's easy to forget after the explosive trade deadline, but Giddey received legitimate All-Star buzz for weeks. When the NBA released its first voting results, the jumbo point guard ranked within the Eastern Conference's Top 14. He was putting up some very strong numbers for a surprisingly frisky Bulls squad through November and December. More specifically, he posted seven triple-doubles before the calendar changed.

A case could be made that he would have found himself with a spot on the All-Star roster had he not run into injury trouble. Few players in the league can load up the box score as he can, and there is no question that this grabs the eyes of voters.

It's also not all that difficult to envision a world where he finds similar success in 2026-27. Are there some questions about his scoring opportunities and how much this coaching staff will let him do? Absolutely. However, Giddey's skill set does fit alongside many of these new players quite well.

He should benefit from playing alongside a floor-spacer and scrappy defender like Norman Powell. Transition scoring could also be electric with Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson's athleticism. Heck, Nic Claxton is arguably the best pick-and-roll big that Giddey has ever played with!

Especially if Giddey can continue to improve as a long-range threat, we could see him put together his most well-rounded and exciting season yet. We also all recognize how important the point guard position is. If the Bulls are exceeding expectations, many are going to first look toward Giddey's command of the offense as a potential reason why.

2. Caleb Wilson

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The moment you've all been waiting for!

Considering Caleb Wilson hasn't played a minute of real NBA basketball yet, it's hard to put him much higher on the list. As exciting a prospect as he is, and as electric as his Summer League showing was, it's a whole different beast when that ball is tipped in October. There is going to be a real adjustment period, and the fact of the matter is that players like Norman Powell and Josh Giddey just have a more proven skill set as of now.

At the same time, we can't ignore the hype or pedigree. Wilson is the Chicago Bulls' best prospect since Derrick Rose. He has the tools to be one of the most versatile wings in the game, combining an excellent basketball IQ with jaw-dropping athletic explosiveness. There is a reason that even Kevin Garnett could see the comparisons between the two.

Wilson is a true highlight machine. He is the kind of player who will earn the Bulls nationally televised games and repeatedly land on SportCenter's Top 10 plays. As silly as it sounds, that is a huge help when it comes to stirring up All-Star buzz. Not to mention, the Bulls fan base is among the biggest in the NBA. When voting opens up, you can bet they will be flocking to the polls if Wilson is having a strong start to his career.

Let's also not forget that it's very likely the Bulls do NOT have an All-Star this season. This makes for an even more compelling case for Wilson, who should only take a step forward in Year 2 (*knock on metaphorical wood*).

3. Matas Buzelis

Mar 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) shoots against the Houston Rockets during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matas Buzelis could easily prove he belongs higher on this list in a matter of weeks. To his immense credit, he improved tremendously from Year 1 to Year 2, nearly doubling his starts in every meaningful category. Likewise, he has the benefit of being one of the team's best two-way players.

Still, it's hard not to give the slight edge to the players who have either cracked the All-Star Game or have come closer before. Caleb Wilson is also such a massive name that giving him the edge feels necessary.

Speaking of which, Buzelis will now have to share key possessions with Wilson. Is there a world where the two make each other better and complement one another? Absolutely. But Wilson could also begin to eat into Buzelis' usage. There is also little doubt that he is now the franchise's No. 1 priority both on and off the court. All things considered, that's going to impact the All-Star odds.

Nonetheless, Buzelis and Wilson are probably pretty close at this point in time. The next few months will tell us a lot about where they both are and how they can co-exist. And, hey, in an ideal world, the Bulls see both find their way into the All-Star conversation in the very near future.

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