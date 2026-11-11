Bulls Must Set High Bar as Inevitable Jalen Smith Trade Rumors Emerges

The Chicago Bulls were always going to find themselves in trade rumors this season.

With the organization starting over, new front office leader Bryson Graham has made it clear that the franchise is open for business. And why wouldn't he? Sure, the Bulls have a few interesting young pieces to evaluate, but it's called a rebuild for a reason. This franchise isn't ready to contend at a high level, and one of the primary ways to change that is by continuously tweaking the roster.

Graham even went out and added multiple veteran players this past offseason on movable deals. Whether it's Norman Powell, Buddy Hield, or even Nic Claxton, those are the kinds of players who tend to turn into obvious trade assets. To be sure, they will also aid in this young core's development for the time being, but both the Bulls and the players themselves are likely aware that they aren't part of the long-term plans.

Throw in the fact that the Bulls have started the season a dismal 1-8, and the trade chatter will only start sooner. Does this mean fans should expect a deal to get done in the coming weeks? Not necessarily, but phones are bound to be busy ... and the same goes for the online trade machines.

ESPN has already started to throw around some of its own mid-season trade ideas. While attempting to sift through deals to improve the Los Angeles Lakers' frontcourt, they pitched a trade that would send Jalen Smith out West. It's not the first time Smith's name has been thrown into trade speculation, and it's certainly not going to be the last after his start to the year.

Indeed, ESPN's trade idea is a reflection of how well things have gone for the Bulls' big man. But isn't that also why the Bulls need to practice patience, especially when the pitched return package is merely Jaden Hardy and two second-round picks?

Bulls Should Be Careful with Jalen Smith Trade

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Jalen Smith (25) drives the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dating back to last season, Jalen Smith felt like a solid trade candidate for the Chicago Bulls. He was performing well as a reserve and showing impressive versatility with his play at the four and five. It also didn't hurt that he was making a modest $9.0 million.

Things have only continued to trend up one season later. Making only about $500,000 more, Smith is now an expiring contract playing arguably the best basketball of his career. The 26-year-old was thrown into the starting role after Nic Claxton suffered a hamstring strain in training camp. Despite what the team's record might suggest, Smith has performed extremely well in that position with the highest Estimated Plus-Minus on the team, per Dunks & Threes.

Smith is averaging 11.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. His efficiency behind the arc has yet to match last year's clip (29.5), but there is plenty of reason to believe it will tick back up. Plus, Smith has been fantastic around the rim. His 71.8 percent success rate on two-point buckets is by far a career high.

When we consider how this specific Bulls team wants to play, especially with forwards like Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis in the mix, Smith fits extremely well. He runs the floor swiftly, spaces with confidence, and is very decisive with the ball in his hands. Of course, these attributes would also make him a seamless fit for almost any team, which is why we're bound to see plenty more trade ideas akin to the one ESPN pitched.

Look, the Bulls need to be open to any and all offers. They would be making similar mistakes to the previous front office if they didn't listen to everything in earnest. At the same time, this season is all about figuring out who can be a long-term fit with the young core, and Smith is passing that test.

In other words, second-round picks and a throwaway player should be a non-starter for the Bulls. If a first-rounder or another young building block is offered up, you have a conversation. Anything less than that, however, and the conversation should arguably shift more toward an extension than a trade.

Nevertheless, this is the line that Bryson Graham and his front office have to toe for the first time. Any urge to continue gutting this roster is understandable, but you also don't want to lose a serviceable player just for the sake of change. The good news is that they have plenty of time to make the right decision. Again, the Bulls know this season is far more about development than wins and losses, and that will allow them to use their patience as leverage.

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