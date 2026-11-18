The Patrick Williams bounce back campaign nearly came to a screeching halt on Monday night.

Facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road, Williams was forced to exit the game in the third quarter. The Bulls' forward was promptly ruled out for the remainder of the evening with a right fifth-finger injury. The severity was unknown, though it was hard not to be concerned after seeing a similar story play out with Caleb Wilson earlier this month.

The Bulls' No. 4 overall pick had to exit in the second half of Chicago's meeting with the San Antonio Spurs. He was also quickly ruled out, and no update was provided after the game. Of course, Wilson was then sent for surgery and ruled out for the next 4-to-6 weeks.

Nevertheless, Williams has avoided the same fate. The latest injury report even has him listed as probable for Wednesday night's meeting in Brooklyn. The Bulls now have it listed as a "right finger dislocation."

Such news would be encouraging for any player, but this feels particularly true for Williams at this point in time. After registering multiple DNP-CDs to start the season, head coach Tiago Splitter finally gave him a shot during the team's trip to Madison Square Garden. While the Bulls would get blown out, Williams flashed enough two-way energy to earn some additional playing time.

He has now appeared in six consecutive games and even recorded back-to-back outings with 13+ points before having to leave Monday's contest early. Williams has been a legitimately impactful two-way player over these past handful of games, providing a sense of physicality and quick decision-making that fits Splitter's preferred identity. While Bulls fans have taken a ride on this Williams rollercoaster before, something has felt slightly different about his recent play. The last thing anyone wants is an injury to change that.

In other good injury news, Jalen Smith is not listed on the report after taking a pretty nasty fall in Cleveland. The big man has already suffered his fair share of bumps and bruises this season. He's been nursing a finger injury for the past handful of games, which also forced him to leave their win over Atlanta early.

Smith shared with the media after the game that Peyton Watson hit his chin during a second-half collision, which snapped his head back. Tests clearly showed that Smith is good to go, however, which is very important news for this Bulls rotation. Few players have been as impactful as the center all year, and that's a big reason why we have yet to see Splitter swap him out of the starting lineup for Nic Claxton.

Bulls Injury Report vs. Nets

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) passes the ball away from Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Williams – PROBABLE (finger)

Caleb Wilson – OUT (hand)

Tobe Awaka – OUT (disc)

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