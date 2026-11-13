Bulls Injury Report: First Game Without Caleb Wilson, Will Norman Powell Return?

Just when the Chicago Bulls make it to their most winnable game in weeks, they lose their best player.

The Atlanta Hawks may still be favored coming into the United Center on Friday night, but they still represent one of the "easier" opponents the Bulls have faced this season. The last handful of games have come against rosters with a proven playoff pedigree. Could the Hawks surprise people this season? Sure, and their 7-5 start is indicative of that. But they still have a ways to go before proving they are a true threat in the East.

Nevertheless, the Bulls are due for an uphill battle, especially after Thursday's brutal injury news. Caleb Wilson underwent surgery on his right hand and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. The expectation is that the full recovery process will be around 4-to-6 weeks, meaning he is likely to miss at least the next month of action.

It goes without saying that Wilson is the focal point of this team. He led the way in field goal attempts and was consistently one of their most impactful players on both ends. Filling the void isn't going to be easy, and this feels like a particularly bad matchup for the Bulls' first game without Wilson.

Like the Bulls, Atlanta is a team that loves to play fast. They have the second-highest PACE in the NBA (behind only Chicago) and score the fifth-most fastbreak points per game. In other words, it's not the right night to be without one of your best transition scorers.

On the bright side, the Bulls may welcome back Norman Powell, who has served as their second-most important scorer this season. The veteran guard has missed the previous two games with back spasms. Tiago Splitter said before Wednesday night's game that Powell was about 70.0 percent and had a good shot at suiting up for this matchup.

Powell's shot has certainly been hit-or-miss to start the year, but there is no denying that he is one of the most talented offensive players on this team. Whether it be his smooth stroke from downtown or his borderline elite foul-baiting, the Bulls are going to need him on that side of the ball more than ever.

Lastly, Dailyn Swain is also questionable as he continues to work through right disc irritation. The rookie has not seen game action since he appeared in the Windy City Bulls G League opener on November 6. Even when healthy, Swain has yet to carve out a rotational role under Tiago Splitter. The head coach has been willing to shake up the rotation in recent games, however, so perhaps we see an opening for Swain soon.

Bulls vs. Hawks Injury Report

Nov 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) talks to head coach Tiago Splitter during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls

Norman Powell – QUESTIONABLE (back)

Dailyn Swain – QUESTIONABLE (disc)

Caleb Wilson – OUT (hand)

Tobe Awaka – OUT (disc)



Atlanta Hawks

Kingston Flemings – QUESTIONABLE (back)

Mouhamed Gueye – OUT (foot)

Asa Newell – OUT (toe)

Henri Vasser – OUT (knee)



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