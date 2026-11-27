After a Thanksgiving dinner that likely tasted a little sweeter thanks to two straight wins, the Chicago Bulls returned to the Advocate Center for a Black Friday practice.

The team is set to battle the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night for the first time this season. A highly anticipated year for the 2025 NBA Finals runner-up has gotten off to an underwhelming start. They hold an identical 6-12 record to the Bulls, largely due to the fact that superstar Tyrese Haliburton remains sidelined with a hamstring strain. While he's started to make progress toward a return, the expectation is that he will be seated for this weekend's meeting at the United Center.

Did someone say making progress!?

Of course, the Chicago Bulls will be without their own young star. Caleb Wilson has been stuck on the injury report since undergoing hand surgery on November 11. He spoke with the media for the first time since the procedure last week, expressing optimism regarding a swift return.

Indeed, Wilson was able to finally begin breaking a sweat and doing some conditioning work at that time. This process has continued over the last handful of days, with those in attendance for Friday's practice catching a glimpse of the forward's rehab. Not only was Wilson doing some running up and down the court, but he was also dribbling a ball with both hands at the end of practice, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network.

Caleb Wilson doing some conditioning as he works his way back from a fractured hand. Was dribbling a ball just before this. pic.twitter.com/nGcWHtBicD — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 27, 2026

Does this mean we should start to rethink Wilson's return timeline? Not at all. It's still more likely than not that we see him back on the floor closer to Christmas. There is no need for the Bulls to rush anything, especially with them playing some good basketball as of late.

In other encouraging injury news, Jalen Smith was upgraded to probable for Saturday's game. The big man has been battling an illness over the last week. He powered through for the team's back-to-back set against the Nuggets and Cavaliers, but the Bulls chose to sit him for their meeting in Charlotte on Wednesday.

While Nic Claxton has played well, Smith has remained easily the Bulls' most impactful big man. It's why Tiago Splitter has kept him in the starting lineup, where has averaged 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.0 block per game.

Lastly, there is one new addition to the injury report. Noa Essengue is currently dealing with a right thumb sprain, but the forward is also listed as probable and should be good to go against Indiana. Considering the Pacers have some good size in the frontcourt and the wings, a healthy Essengue could come in handy this weekend.

Current Chicago Bulls Injury Report vs. Pacers

Nov 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue (2) warms up before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Smith – PROBABLE (illness)

Noa Essengue – PROBABLE (thumb)

Norman Powell – OUT (hamstring)

Caleb Wilson – OUT (hand)

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news