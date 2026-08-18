Bulls Lose Summer League Hidden Gem Donovan Atwell to NCAA Return

The Chicago Bulls got some frustrating news on Monday night.

Thanks to a Colorado court ruling, Donovan Atwell has been granted a fifth year of NCAA eligibility. His availability for the 2026-27 season was up in the air, so much so that he went through the entire NBA Draft process and even went on to suit up in Summer League. However, now with the green light, Atwell has decided to return to Texas A&M, where he had a strong 2025-26 campaign.

Atwell averaged 13.5 points a night for the Red Raiders, proving to be one of the most dynamic shooters in the country. He shot 8.3 attempts from downtown a night and converted at an absurd 45.8 percent clip. It's why the Bulls were quick to sign Atwell to their Summer League squad.

Bulls Lose Donovan Atwell as Possible Two-Way Contract

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Donovan Atwell (12) celebrates in the second half against the Akron Zips during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be sure, whether Donovan Atwell would have stuck around with the Chicago Bulls is unclear. But many Summer League standouts end up at least going through training camp and preseason with the same team. They typically ink an Exhibit-10 deal, which also incentivizes them to join that organization's G-League affiliate.

With that said, Atwell was about as good as advertised during his Las Vegas run. He shot 48.5 percent from behind the arc over his five games, nailing over 3.0 long-balls a game. This included a 22-point effort in the final game against the Cavaliers, where Atwell went 6-7 from downtown.

The 22-year-old guard also flashed some solid defensive skills. While his threat to score from deep will always be his bread-and-butter, the effort on this end was encouraging to see. After all, there were some questions about how much he could truly offer in other departments, which is partially why he ended up going undrafted.

All things considered, the performance was good enough to make Atwell feel worthy of the organization's third two-way contract. They currently have one left after giving Jaylin Sellers and Tobe Awaka a deal shortly after the draft finished. Especially when we consider the overall lack of shooting depth on this team, Atwell felt like a worthwhile bet. Isn't everyone looking for a three-point specialist?

Indeed, we considered Atwell a possible diamond in the rough for the Bulls. But that's likely why he's headed right back to Texas A&M! The Red Raiders could very well use NIL to offer him more than he'll make on G League or two-way deal. Not to mention, Atwell is now on more NBA radars after his Summer League showing and could now be well-positioned to climb the 2027 draft board. The class as a whole is pretty underwhelming.

Might the Bulls be able to get their hands on Atwell again in the future? It's possible, but seeing him walk out the door right now stings a little.

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