Bulls Notes: One Month Out, Norman Powell Talks Free Agency, Professor Josh Giddey

The Chicago Bulls' offseason has been among the most eventful in the NBA, yet it's only just the beginning of a full organizational facelift.

The next few weeks will be incredibly important when it comes to getting this franchise's rebuild off to a strong start. There is going to be tons to discuss, even if the win-loss column isn't leaning heavily in their favor. In the meantime, however, let's go over some of the more minor storylines that loom ahead of NBA training camps beginning next week.

The One Month Mark

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Il, USA; New Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter speaks during a press conference at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I can almost hear the sneaker squeaks!

We are officially one month away from the start of the Chicago Bulls' 2026-27 campaign. To say expectations are tempered would be an understatement. The organization underwent a full overhaul this summer, bringing in a new lead executive and head coach. Both also haven't shied away from admitting that they are in a rebuilding phase, which means the next handful of months will largely be about laying a foundation.

Nevertheless, this alone promises to be a fascinating storyline to follow, especially when we consider some of the talent already in the mix. Matas Buzelis will be eyed to take another meaningful step forward, while the same goes for Josh Giddey. Most importantly, however, will be the immediate growth of No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson. Easily the franchise's most tantalizing prospect since Derrick Rose, Wilson will be the player who can really kick this rebuild into high gear.

Speaking of which, while the season opener against Toronto isn't for 30 days, Bulls fans only need to wait a few days before practices start up. Media Day is set for September 28, which will be followed immediately by Tiago Splitter's first-ever training camp. In case you missed it, the full schedule of preseason events dropped last week!

Norman Powell Talks Free Agency

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) takes jump shots during the warmup before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Chicago Bulls' interest in Norman Powell leaked, many fans were caught off guard. But they weren't the only ones.

Norman Powell recently released a video on his YouTube page documenting his offseason activities. Not only does it give fans an excellent glimpse of his work ethic, but it also provides Powell's early reaction to landing a two-year deal with the Bulls. The veteran admits that it wasn't the place he envisioned himself ending up when his free agency began.

“It was a team I wasn’t expecting to be a part of during free agency. When they were giving me a list of names, they got added into the mix probably the third or fourth phone call," Powell said in the YouTube video.

"I was shocked. I was surprised just because of the youth they have on the team. And I feel like they were going into a young rebuild mode. But I was super excited to get on the phone with Tiago and talk about my role and how they view me, [and] how they looked at me over the course of my career.”

To be clear, it doesn't necessarily sound as if the Bulls convinced Powell that they have plans to accelerate their rebuild. There appears to be a mutual understanding that the former Miami Heat guard is supposed to lead by example and help show these young studs what it means to be a pro.

"All-Star is still individually on the list. Hopefully, All-NBA," Powell said of his personal accomplishment. "Ultimately, I want to win, but coming into a situation where they’re a really young team with a lot of potential, [I can] definitely help lead the young guys and help mentor them, help build a winning mentality and culture.”

The full video does an excellent job of showing precisely why the Bulls were interested in Powell for this role. He speaks about his never-wavering underdog mentality and how much room there still is for him to grow. The remarks especially stand out after his first All-Star season, which came at 32 years old.

Indeed, Powell has shown what relentless hard work can do. He went from a role player to a leading scorer, accepting a number of different roles in the process. Not to mention, he has seen what it takes to win at numerous levels, including on the NBA Finals stage. When it comes to building a new and sustainable culture, it's a necessity to have someone like that in the building.

You also always need someone who isn't afraid to keep it real with the youngsters! Powell has already done that this summer.

Professor Josh Giddey

Mar 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) reacts after making the game-winning three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Class in in session!

Josh Giddey kept the player-created media going this week, joining Norman Powell in releasing a new YouTube video. The jumbo point guard decided to break down some film, and he started with one of the most exciting Bulls games of the last few years.

In a roughly 16-minute-long video, Giddey goes through the final 5 minutes of the Chicago Bulls' battle with the Los Angeles Lakers in March of 2025. The Bulls completed a miraculous comeback over Luka Doncic and LeBron James, which was capped off with Giddey's half-court heave at the buzzer.

All things considered, it's a great look at how Giddey breaks down film and just how much goes into a few minutes of live basketball. You also have to tip your cap to the 23-year-old for calling himself out multiple times. The video is filled with moments where he stresses that he could have – and should have – done something differently. That's how you learn!

Lastly, Giddey does share some kind words about the late, great Stacey King. The game-winning shot is made that much better by King's call.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news