Bulls vs. Bucks (Preseason): Milwaukee Sitting Tons of Players, Starting Lineups, More

The Chicago Bulls are heading into enemy territory for the last time this preseason.

For what it's worth, their last road game went pretty darn well. Tiago Splitter's young and energetic group gave the Denver Nuggets a tough time, fighting until the very end in a 133-128 defeat. On a positive note, it was encouraging to see this offense keep up, as they did a good job pushing the pace and sharing the wealth.

The other side of the ball wasn't nearly as encouraging, though. This is to be expected against a veteran team like the Nuggets, but it was just a continuation of what has been a problem all preseason long.

This group clearly lacks formidable rim protection with Nic Claxton and Zach Collins stuck in street clothes. We've also seen their young wings struggle to hold their own at times along the perimeter. It may be something you can live with in the preseason, but there is little doubt that Splitter will want to see a step in the right direction over these final two preseason games.

Indeed, defense has been a focal point at training camp. This team wants to pressure the ball and play a physical brand of basketball at the rim. Sometimes all it takes is one productive game to push things in the right direction, and there is reason to believe this could be that game.

Milwaukee certainly has some experience on their roster, but they have scored fewer than 100 points in two of their first three preseason games. Their roster has undergone a massive shake-up, and new head coach Taylor Jenkins is still trying to figure out what this group's identity will be moving forward. It's the kind of messy situation that could benefit the Bulls, especially as they look to use a more regular-season-like rotation in these final two preseason games.

On top of that, the Bucks announced shortly before tip-off that they will sit the majority of their normal starters. Everyone from Tyler Herro to Gary Trent Jr. to Myles Turner will be in street clothes. In other words, if the Bulls can't manage to have a better defensive showing tonight, something might be seriously wrong.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks

Where: Fiserv Forum

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: 103.3 FM (Milwaukee), 104.3 FM, (Chicago)

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Norman Powell

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Caleb Wilson

5. Jalen Smith

Milwaukee Bucks

1. Kasperas Jukucionis

2. Brayden Burries

3. Ousmane Dieng

4. Pete Nance

5. Jericho Sims

Injury News

Dec 19, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls forward-center Zach Collins (12) keeps the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) during the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls

Nic Claxton – OUT

Zach Collins – OUT

Isaac Okoro – OUT

Tobe Awaka – OUT

Milwaukee Bucks

Tyler Herro – OUT

Ryan Rollins – OUT

Gary Trent Jr. – OUT

Kyle Kuzma – OUT

Myles Turner – OUT

AJ Green – OUT

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – OUT

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