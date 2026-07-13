Bulls vs. Jazz Summer League: Are Wilson and Peterson Playing? Lineups, Prediction,

How will Caleb Wilson follow up a 35-point outburst in his Summer League debut? We're about to find out!

The No. 4 overall pick looked like arguably the most complete player on the floor against Cameron Boozer's Memphis Grizzlies. He showed off a little bit of everything but impressed most behind the arc with his 7-11 shooting display. The big question now is whether that was beginner's luck or a true sign of all the work he's put in.

If one thing is for sure, fans in the Thomas & Mack Center are going to want to see Wilson's athleticism on full display. There were some great flashes in the opener, but he somehow managed to walk off the court with a dunk. Something tells me that's not going to happen for a second-straight game.

As for the rest of the Bulls' top youngsters, Noa Essengue will likely look to leave a greater mark offensively. He had some strong moments getting to the free throw line and protecting the rim, but he'll need to show his new head coach that he can get to the rim. The same goes for Dailyn Swain, who looked a bit caught off guard by the speed and intensity.

In all fairness, Game 1 is all about getting those jitters out, so there is no reason to panic. But there is no doubt the Bulls will want to see some steady progress made from both Essengue and Swain.

Game Info

Who: Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

When: 8:00 PM CT

Watch: ESPN

Bulls Projected Starting Lineup

1. Jaylin Sellers

2. Dailyn Swain

3. Caleb Wilson

4. Noa Essengue

5. Tobe Awaka

Playing only their second Summer League game, I expect we see the Bulls go with an identical lineup. With that said, I'm curious to see if head coach Tiago Splitter continues to have Dailyn Swain run the offense. He deserves more than one game to get in a groove, but the rookie undoubtedly struggled at times with ball pressure.

Not to mention, this group as a whole had some spacing issues. Caleb Wilson made up for it by going scorched earth, but I wouldn't be surprised if we see shooters like Antonio Reeves and Houston Mallette checking into this one. They both stayed on the bench in the previous game.

Jazz Projected Starting Lineup

1. Trey Alexander

2. Tamar Bates

3. Eric Dixon

4. Orlando Robinson

5. Jonas Aidoo

To be honest, this is a nearly impossible starting lineup to predict. Why is that?

Well ... I have some bad news.

No Caleb Wilson vs. Darryn Peterson?

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) and guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) and guard Darryn Peterson (22) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Caleb Wilson is expected to see the floor, it looks like Darryn Peterson will take a seat. The No. 2 pick in the draft played only 24 hours earlier in a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Teams are always cautious with Summer League workload, so it's not too shocking that they have chosen to give him the day off.

Nevertheless, it's a big disappointment for those excited to see Wilson battle another Top 3 pick. He was able to rise to the occasion in Game 1, leaving fans very excited to see how personally he might take this matchup.

Even more of a bummer, Peterson isn't the only well-known Jazz youngster sitting. Ace Bailey and Cody Williams are also expected to be in street clothes. This leaves Utah with quite the underwhelming lineup for what was originally a highly anticipated game.

Prediction

Once again, Summer League predictions are silly ... but this one feels pretty easy. Keeping things close against a very talented and tough-minded Grizzlies team, I would fully expect the Bulls to take control of this game.

To be sure, this Jazz rotation will be filled with guys looking to prove their worth to front offices across the league. This means we'll almost surely see some extremely high-energy play and real physicality. Still, as long as the Bulls are willing to match their intensity, they should have the talent to secure their first Summer League win.

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