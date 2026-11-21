If the bright red NBA Cup court at the United Center wasn't hurting fans' eyes, the Chicago Bulls' third quarter sure did.

The Bulls found themselves on the verge of their fourth win in five games, only for a classic third-quarter meltdown to lead to their demise. It's the same issue that cost them their first matchup with Washington on October 24. The Wizards would go on to win 98-94 in what turned out to be a low-scoring affair.

Anthony Davis also dominated the Bulls more and more as the night went along. The superstar big would finish with 36 points and 11 rebounds, capitalizing on a short-handed frontcourt that was missing the energetic Jalen Smith. Davis went 12-13 at the rim, which included a 7-8 showing in the second half.

For what it's worth, this loss drops the Bulls to 1-2 in NBA Cup play and all but takes them out of the running for the group stage (as if that was ever in the cards).

Big Men, Little Resistance

Take a glance at the Washington Wizards' rotation, and it's hard not to be somewhat intimidated by their sheer size. Ten-Time All-Star Anthony Davis mans the middle in the starting lineup alongside seven-footer Alex Sarr. Off the bench, former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton is ready to check in. In theory, there shouldn't be an open door to the paint.

Nonetheless, the Wizards came into the evening allowing the second-most points in the paint, and the Chicago Bulls took full advantage. After starting the previous few games red-hot from downtown, they focused on attacking the rim. They went 12-20 in the restricted area during the first half and outscored the Wizards 32-26 in the paint.

Tre Jones and Norman Powell drove the train. Jones checked in off the bench and immediately found success getting into the teeth of the defense. It's almost as if his downhill mentality opened the rest of his team's eyes to the vulnerability. Powell would then check back in and repeatedly go after the Wizards' defense off the dribble.

Even with Powell missing a few that he should have finished, the general aggressiveness made a clear difference for this Bulls offense early on. It felt especially important when factoring in that the Bulls weren't able to execute in the fastbreak as easily as they did in their first matchup with Washington.

Now, only if it lasted ...

How Can You Go THAT Cold?

Death, taxes, and the Chicago Bulls getting their teeth kicked in during the third quarter.

Just as they did in their first meeting with the Washington Wizards, the Bulls came out and lost control of the steering wheel in the third quarter. Their 60-52 lead quickly evaporated as the Wizards started the quarter 7-11 from the field with their own fair share of easy looks in the paint.

What really allowed the Wizards to quickly gain the lead, however, was the Bulls' own cold shooting. They started the quarter 0-15 from the field. And, yes, you read that right.

To make matters worse, ten of those missed attempts came inside. It wasn't as if the Bulls started to settle for low-percentage jumpers, as we have seen them do at times. They stuck with what was working and created some decent looks in the restricted area, but they just couldn't get them to fall.

Buddy Hield would eventually break the curse with a layup at the 4:20 mark of the quarter. He would follow that up with a much-needed quick three that briefly tied the game. To be honest, the fact that the Bulls would go on to only enter the fourth quarter down 75-69 felt like a borderline miracle. They were outscored in the quarter 23-9.

To little surprise, it marked their lowest-scoring quarter of the season. Their previous low was 17 points, which has happened twice (Bucks 1Q, Cavaliers 2Q).

"It's been a thing for us that the third quarter, we got to figure out," Splitter said after the game. "We got to start those quarters better. We didn't have energy, didnt have the same juice we had in the first half. We've got to get better."

It's pretty mind-boggling that coming out of halftime has repeatedly proven this difficult. At the same time, that seems to speak to the youthful nature of this team. Not only will the season as a whole bring its ups and downs, but playing a full 48 minutes can always be a challenge for such an inexperienced group. This is particularly true when some savvy vets are on the other side of the ball.

Even with the score as close as it was, it can be hard to bounce back from a 0-15 shooting stretch. The Bulls forced a few shots behind the arc as the game went along, while the Wizards started to look like the far more settled-in team come the fourth quarter.

Before we knew it, the Wizards were on a 12-0 run that put them up 89-78. The sequence saw Washington have back-to-back highlight jams before Trae Young splashed a pull-up triple. Tiago Splitter quickly called a timeout and made a mass substitution.

Benching the Youngsters ... Again

Tiago Splitter road the wave once again.

For most of the night, it was the bench that kept the Bulls in the game. They would outscore the Wizards' second unit 47-12, making the most of the minutes that Anthony Davis wasn't on the floor. Tre Jones and Buddy Hield combined for 27 points and were rewarded for their efforts down the stretch. The two of them each played 8 minutes in the quarter, with Jones again tagged for closing duties.

The backup point guard was on the floor with Norman Powell, Isaac Okoro, Buddy Hield, and Nic Claxton. In other words, both Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey were firmly planted on the bench. It's not the first time both have experienced that fate early on this season. Tiago Spliter is more than willing to lean on the hot hand and teach his two young starters a lesson.

"I thought they didn't have a good game," Splitter said bluntly when asked why the two core pieces were seated.

Whether it was the right decision is technically up for debate when we look at the final score. However, the vets were able to stop the bleeding in that third quarter and hit some big shots down the stretch. Most importantly, they were able to start forcing their way to the charity stripe. They went 10-13 from the line in the final 12 minutes after entering the quarter just 3-3.

Still, when we think about what this season is all about, it's odd to see Buzelis and Giddey failing to close out so many games. These tight, crunch-time moments can be extremely valuable learning opportunities. While you don't necessarily want to reward poor play, one has to wonder if there is a better balance Splitter needs to find during a rebuilding year.

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