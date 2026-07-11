Caleb Wilson made some unofficial history in his Chicago Bulls debut.

While the NBA doesn't keep a particularly tidy database of Summer League stats, the Amazon Prime broadcast insisted that the rookie broke the record for the most points scored in a debut. Wilson burst onto the scene with a 35-point masterpiece. He comfortably looked like the most explosive player on the floor, instantly living up to his two-way hype. Even better, he did against No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer.

Nevertheless, despite Wilson's best efforts, the Bulls still walked out of the Thomas & Mack Center with a 97-96 defeat. Will the Bulls still see it as a win for their future? Absolutely. But that's not how their new franchise centerpiece is wired.

"We lost," Wilson said immediately after he was told about potentially breaking the Summer League record. "That's my goal, to come here and win."

That mentality is exactly why Wilson shot up draft boards over the course of the 2026 and stayed there despite his injury trouble. The forward has even gone as far as fittingly comparing his approach to Michael Jordan, insisting that he attempts to take everything personally.

Speaking of which, nothing was a better example of that than his shooting display from behind the arc. The one major question with Wilson coming into the NBA – which arguably kept him from creeping into the Top 3 – was his jumper. He shot a mere 7-27 from deep at UNC and appeared far more like a downhill specialist. The 19-year-old has repeatedly pushed against the narrative, and Friday was his first opportunity to prove the doubters wrong.

How did he do? Wilson matched his college three-point total in one game. He shot a miraculous 7-11 from downtown. And we're not just talking open catch-and-shoot looks. Wilson stunned with stepback threes and a 29-footer at the buzzer. He heard the critics loud and clear.

“Caleb is hunting everyone," fellow rookie Dailyn Swain said after the Bulls' debut. "He won’t say it enough. But we know, we can see in his mentality pregame, during the game. He’s hunting these guys. He works so hard. I’m not surprised by it. Guys like him deserve moments like that. His first NBA opportunity, he does something like that, it should be pretty telling for how his career is going to go.”

The fact that Swain – as well as head coach Tiago Splitter - already feel comfortable speaking this way about Wilson says a lot. He's clearly made an immediate impression and difference behind the scenes, which is a quality we consistently see from the best of the best.

Yes, it's only one Summer League game. We have to remind ourselves to temper expectations, especially when we consider the competition takes a whole other step up in October. But it feels safe to say that Wilson has officially put the league on notice, and he's the first Bulls player to do that in quite some time.

Caleb Wilson Talks Emotional Debut

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; The fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As locked-in as Caleb Wilson sounded after his first taste of Summer League action, he didn't forget to add a little perspective.

Due to a thumb injury that ended his college career early, Wilson hasn't seen live game action since February 10. With that in mind, Friday's battle in Las Vegas felt long overdue for the rookie, so much so that he couldn't help but get emotional before tip-off.

"Honestly, I cried before I played today," Wilson admitted after the game. "It’s been five months to the day since the last time I’ve played. I’ve just been really emotional because I haven’t been able to play. I feel terrible because my team lost in the tournament and our coach got fired. It was just a lot for me at that point. So, coming out today, it just felt like I’ve been waiting so long for this opportunity.”

Some guys like the game. Some guys love the game. Caleb Wilson continues to show that he fits the latter.

Whether it be his postgame dissatisfaction, his late nights in the Advocate Center, or his pregame tears, you can tell how much this all means to Wilson. When you're starting from the ground up, you can't ask for a much better personality to build around.

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