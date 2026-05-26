Are the Bulls Considering a Draft Night Trade for the No. 1 Pick?

Bryson Graham isn't taking any time off. The Chicago Bulls' new lead executive has been hard at work reorganizing the franchise's infrastructure this offseason. He's already added two high-ranking front office running mates, and his list of desired head coach candidates seemingly grows by the day.

Nevertheless, sitting at the top of the Bulls' to-do list is almost certainly NBA Draft prep. The lottery gods blessed Graham with the No. 4 pick next month, while the Portland Trail Blazers blessed him with the No. 15 pick. This makes the Bulls the only current team to have two Top 15 selections in one of the deepest drafts in years. Indeed, Graham has been dealt quite the valuable hand, and it's led many to wonder how he will play it.

The most likely situation is that he stays put and happily grabs whichever of the Top 4 prospects falls into his lap. The same goes for No. 15, snagging the projected-lottery player that inevitably slides down the board. But what if he tries to go in a different direction and make his first big move as lead decision-maker?

A trade down at No. 4 feels safe to rule out. A rebuilding team giving up a Top 4 pick, specifically in this draft, makes little to no sense. A trade-up, however, is something hard not to speculate about. The Bulls have been in desperate need of a true superstar talent for years. Is it possible they land that player at No. 4? Absolutely, but it's also possible Graham feels passionately about who is the best player on the board and doesn't want his draft night decision made for him. After all, talent evaluation has been his strong suit.

So ... could a trade up be on the table?

Recent Rumor Says Bulls Called Wizards

May 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; BYU AJ Dybantsa sits during the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at Navy Pier. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

In his recent NBA mock draft for ClutchPoints, Brett Siegel reported that the Chicago Bulls have reached out to the Washington Wizards about the No. 1 overall pick. The organization has reportedly joined several others in the lottery in contacting Michael Winger.

"As previously reported in our Mock Draft 1.0 before the draft combine, both the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets have held discussions with the Wizards about the No. 1 pick. Sources say the Chicago Bulls have also reached out to the Wizards since the start of the combine, along with the Atlanta Hawks."

On the one hand, this feels pretty darn juicy, right? The Bulls securing the top spot in this draft and likely selecting AJ Dybantsa could catapult them to new heights. It would be a remarkably ambitious move for a new front office leader – one that shows how serious he is about getting this organization back on track fast.

On the other hand, are we sure this is a path that Graham is truly considering? Any team near the front of the lottery order is going to pick up the phone and have a conversation with Washington. While Siegel may have only named a handful, there is a very good chance that teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (No. 3) and the Sacramento Kings (No. 5) also come calling in the coming weeks.

You have to do your due diligence. What if the price is more palatable than expected? What if you specifically have something that the team really wants? The Jazz, Grizzlies, and Bulls would be particularly foolish not to have at least one conversation with the Wizards. With there being a clear and tightly contested Top 4, the No. 1 team may be more willing to move down than in years past.

The Bulls also have that No. 15 pick in their back pocket. One has to imagine that could be a key piece in making a draft night climb happen. At the same time, would such a move be worth it? The chance to add two high-upside rookies is hard to pass up, and landing Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, or Caleb Wilson is quite the comforting consolation prize at No. 4.

This is why it's hard to envision Graham making this aggressive a move right off the bat. If the class wasn't as deep, it would be harder to put it past the new and eager front office. However, there are many teams around the league that would love to be in the Bulls' shoes, as odd as that may sound. Not only do they currently have the option to grab two first-round talents, but they also have a full arsenal of picks moving forward. Mortgaging any of that just months into a new rebuild may not be wise.

To be sure, if Graham did find a way to get a deal done, most would need mere seconds to talk themselves into it. Beginning this new journey with AJ Dybantsa on the roster would be impossible not to get excited about. Still, the Bulls find themselves in an excellent spot, and this is why it feels safe to assume (for now) that they stay put.

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