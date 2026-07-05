Did the Bulls Make a Rob Dillingham Mistake with Their Summer League Roster?

Only days away from heading out West, the Chicago Bulls finally revealed their Summer League roster.

Of course, the group is headlined by rookies Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain. The two Top 15 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft will have to handle some high expectations in Las Vegas. Both may only be getting their feet wet when it comes to NBA-level play, but the stakes haven't been this high for a pair of Bulls rookies in quite some time.

Noa Essengue is also bound to draw serious attention. Drafted No. 12 by the previous regime a year ago, the six-foot-eleven French forward saw his rookie year end abruptly due to shoulder surgery. Not only will he now have to play catch-up after a season of missed development, but he's also going to have to impress a new front office.

Essengue will be the only player on the 2026 Summer League squad who wasn't hand-picked by this front office. And while that shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise, some did expect there to be at least one other holdover from the previous front office.

Should Rob Dillingham Be Heading to Las Vegas?

Mar 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Rob Dillingham (7) passes the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls chose to leave Rob Dillingham off their Summer League squad. On the surface, it's not out of the norm for a player's third year to serve as the unofficial cut-off, particularly if that player is under an official NBA contract. Dillingham obviously checks that box, as he is now headed toward his third full season of sitting on a pro bench.

At the same time, an argument can be made that Summer League is built for youngsters like Dillingham. The 21-year-old's adjustment to NBA life has been anything but smooth. The concerns about his smaller frame and ball security have been validated. While there is no denying the speed and quick-twitch athleticism, he just hasn't proven to be the same comfortable and efficient scorer against NBA defenses.

It's also not as if he's had much time to iron out the kinks. Minnesota was in win-now mode and simply couldn't offer him the minutes needed to grow his game. Chicago presented a new and needed opportunity, but Billy Donovan was still hesitant at times to give Dillingham a long leash.

To be sure, Dillingham must earn the increased opportunity. He seemingly has struggled to do that behind the scenes, and it's not as if he's capitalized tremendously when actually subbed in. The six-foot-two guard can move too fast for his own shoes and settle for some low-percentage looks at the rim. Heck, his most memorable play from 2025-26 was somehow dribbling the ball off his back heel while in transition.

But isn't that exactly why Dillingham should be on the Summer League court? Even if he's garnered some experience inside an NBA locker room, the guard would benefit from any and all playing time. Summer League, in particular, would offer him a chance to consistently have the ball in his hands and build on the slight progress he did make in Chicago last season.

Especially when we consider the length and transition talent on this Summer League squad, it feels like Dillingham would be an excellent fit. He can help ensure that guys like Wilson, Essengue, and Swain get out in the open floor and potentially set them up for some fun action at the rim. Dillingham was looking more and more comfortable dishing to his big men as last season came to a close.

There is also something to be said about starting the evaluation process early. Even if Bryson Graham and Tiago Splitter aren't sold on Dillingham as a long-term piece, it would still be in their best interest to do their due diligence on the guard. The Las Vegas environment could be a great place to assess his fit with some of their newest pieces, let alone attempt to build some chemistry before the start of 2026-27.

Again, it's not a massive shock that Dillingham will not suit up over the next couple of weeks. We also should remember he had surgery on his hand in late April. While it was a minor procedure, we still don't technically have an update on where things stand with him. Nevertheless, assuming that Dillingham would have been willing to play if asked, this feels like a potential missed opportunity. Both sides could have really benefited from him being in the mix.

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