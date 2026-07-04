Bulls Summer League Roster: Most Important Names to Watch in Las Vegas

With less than a week to go before the Chicago Bulls are on the court in Las Vegas, the organization finally revealed its Summer League squad.

The group will first see the floor on July 10, pitting them against Cameron Boozer and the Memphis Grizzlies. They will proceed to play at least four more games, featuring matchups against Darryn Peterson's Jazz and AJ Dyabntsa's Wizards.

All things considered, it will be a great test for all the youngsters on this roster. But we all know who will command the most attention in the coming days. Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain will easily be the two most important players to watch. The two Top 15 picks will enter Year 1 with some high expectations, and this will be their first opportunity to show they can rise to the occasion.

Wilson, in particular, is obviously viewed as this franchise's potential saving grace. He will draw a lot of attention over the next couple of weeks, especially when we consider that he hasn't seen the court since early February. The Tar Heels' star broke his thumb during the season and was not able to make it back in time for NCAA Tournament play.

Wilson clarified to local media following the draft that he is feeling back to 100 percent. The many social media posts of him in the gym also suggest as much. Nevertheless, it feels safe to assume that the Bulls will play things very safe with Wilson coming into his first Summer League. It's rare that picks as highly touted as him end up appearing in every game.

Swain will be in a similar boat. He and Wilson will almost surely have the highest usage rating over the first few contests, giving Bulls fans a good glimpse at what they can do both individually and as a potential pair. Nevertheless, once we get three games in, don't be surprised if both spend the majority of their time on the bench cheering on their teammates.

The last player who could see the same fate is Noa Essengue. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Essengue appeared in only two games last season before undergoing shoulder surgery. Where exactly he stands with this new front office remains to be seen, but there is no question he continues to be one of the more fascinating young players on this roster.

Standing six-foot-eleven with a wiry and mobile frame, Essengue has the potential to be quite an impactful rebounder, slasher, and transition scorer. With that said, he was widely considered one of the rawest players in the 2025 class, meaning his development was always viewed as a multi-year process.

Summer League will give Bulls fans their first real look at what Essengue was able to add to his bag over the last handful of months. Not to mention, how heavily he's involved could tell us something about this franchise's plans for him moving forward.

Jaylin Sellers and Tobe Awaka will be two key names to monitor. The Bulls officially announced that both had inked a two-way contract this week. While the Bulls could always choose to shuffle these chairs as the regular season nears, there is a good chance both remain with the team going into 2026-27 and suit up consistently for the Windy City Bulls.

Sellers may not be the most versatile player, but he was a lights-out shooter at Providence. And we all know the Bulls need shooting. As for Awaka, he was part of the Arizona squad that just made a championship run. One of the best undrafted free agents on the board, Awaka has a bowling ball frame and the potential to be a rebounding force.

Houston Mallette from Alabama and Donovan Atwell are also best known for their long-range shooting. Atwell was especially a beast for Texas Tech, draining an absurd 45.8 percent of his 8.4 attempts a night. With one more two-way spot open right now, don't be surprised if Atwell makes a run at it in Las Vegas.

Antoino Reaves might have his own leg up, though. Bryson Graham selected the guard out of Kentucky with the No. 47 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft while with New Orleans. Reeves played his first season with the Pelicans before joining the Hornets on a two-way deal last year. He averaged 17.1 points and shot 38.7 percent from deep on his way to a G League title.

Lastly, Bulls fans might recognize the name Boo Buie. He was a star at nearby Northwestern for years, eventually becoming the program's all-time leading scorer. He has spent the past two years in the G League after going undrafted, most recently averaging 17.6 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds over his 43 games with the Mexico City Capitanes. Known for his well-rounded scoring and overall crafty game, he will bring some needed point guard play to this athletic squad.

Full Chicago Bulls Summer League Roster

Boo Buie – G (6'2")

Kennedy Chandler – G (6'0")

Houston Mallette – G (6'5")

Antonio Reeves – G (6'5")

Jaylin Sellers – G (6'4")

Donovan Atwell – F (6'5")

Tobe Awaka – F (6'8")

Charles Bediako – F (6'11")

Keyshawn Bryant – F (6'6")

Noa Essengue – F (6'11")

Grant Newell – F (6'9")

Dailyn Swain – F (6'7")

Caleb Wilson – F (6'10")

Jalen Washington – C (6'10")

Malik Williams – C (6'11")



Head coach: Tiago Splitter

Assistant coaches: Austin Dufault, Henry Domercant, Martin Rancik, Pete Crawford, LD Williams, Jermiah Bonsu, Mike Greenman, Zeke Jones, Conor Glennon

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