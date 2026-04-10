Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls (7:00 CT) – Prediction, Lineups, Injury Report

A backend of a back-to-back against one of the most phyisical teams – oh, and you don't have any of your Top 3 big men – this one could be thre opposite of what we saw in Washington for Chicago.

To be sure, if any team was going to somehow keep this closer than it should be, the Magic would be right near the top of the list. They have been a borderline disaster at times this season, sitting in the bottom half of the NBA in offensive rating and ranking far lower than anyone expected defensively. Do they still have what it takes to overpower Chicago in the paint? Absolutely. But this is the kind of inconsistent group that has become known for some no-show nights.

The three-point line, in particular, could end up keeping this one tight. Orlando shoots just 34.4 percent from deep this season and makes less than 12 a game. We all know the Bulls aren't afraid to chuck them up, and one has to imagine they will have the green light to do just that with how banged up they are.

Prediction: Nevertheless, Orlando's talent advantage and fresher legs win out afriad

How to Watch

Who: Orlando Magic (44-36) at Chicago Bulls (31-49)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls (UPDATED)

1. Tre Jones

2. Collin Sexton

3. Patrick Williams

4. Leonard Miller

5. Lachlan Olbrich

Orlando Magic

1. Jalen Suggs

2. Desmond Bane

3. Franz Wagner

4. Paolo Banchero

5. Wendell Carter Jr.

Injury News

Mar 28, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Matas Buzelis let it be known ahead of this evening's matchup that he does plan to suit up for the team's final home game of the regular season. Sitting out two straight due to an illness, he initially entered the day as questionable.

As for the newest player to be downgraded, Guerschon Yabusele will sit this evening after having to leave last night's outing with a shoulder injury. No available big men against the Magic? Sounds like a recipe for disaster to me!

Collin Sexton – PROBABLE (finger)

Lachlan Olbrich – PROBABLE (foot)

Patrick Williams – PROBABLE (thumb)

Guerschon Yabusele – OUT (shoulder)

Isaac Okoro – OUT (quad)

Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)

Nick Richards – OUT (elbow)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON

Jalen Smith – OUT FOR SEASON

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jett Howard – OUT (ankle)

Jonathan Isaac – OUT (knee)