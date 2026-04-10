Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls (7:00 CT) – Prediction, Lineups, Injury Report
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A backend of a back-to-back against one of the most phyisical teams – oh, and you don't have any of your Top 3 big men – this one could be thre opposite of what we saw in Washington for Chicago.
To be sure, if any team was going to somehow keep this closer than it should be, the Magic would be right near the top of the list. They have been a borderline disaster at times this season, sitting in the bottom half of the NBA in offensive rating and ranking far lower than anyone expected defensively. Do they still have what it takes to overpower Chicago in the paint? Absolutely. But this is the kind of inconsistent group that has become known for some no-show nights.
The three-point line, in particular, could end up keeping this one tight. Orlando shoots just 34.4 percent from deep this season and makes less than 12 a game. We all know the Bulls aren't afraid to chuck them up, and one has to imagine they will have the green light to do just that with how banged up they are.
Prediction: Nevertheless, Orlando's talent advantage and fresher legs win out afriad
How to Watch
Who: Orlando Magic (44-36) at Chicago Bulls (31-49)
Where: United Center
When: 7:00 PM CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network
Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls (UPDATED)
1. Tre Jones
2. Collin Sexton
3. Patrick Williams
4. Leonard Miller
5. Lachlan Olbrich
Orlando Magic
1. Jalen Suggs
2. Desmond Bane
3. Franz Wagner
4. Paolo Banchero
5. Wendell Carter Jr.
Injury News
Matas Buzelis let it be known ahead of this evening's matchup that he does plan to suit up for the team's final home game of the regular season. Sitting out two straight due to an illness, he initially entered the day as questionable.
As for the newest player to be downgraded, Guerschon Yabusele will sit this evening after having to leave last night's outing with a shoulder injury. No available big men against the Magic? Sounds like a recipe for disaster to me!
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
Collin Sexton – PROBABLE (finger)
Lachlan Olbrich – PROBABLE (foot)
Patrick Williams – PROBABLE (thumb)
Guerschon Yabusele – OUT (shoulder)
Isaac Okoro – OUT (quad)
Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)
Nick Richards – OUT (elbow)
Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)
Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON
Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON
Jalen Smith – OUT FOR SEASON
Orlando Magic Injury Report
Jett Howard – OUT (ankle)
Jonathan Isaac – OUT (knee)
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Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.Follow Schuster_Elias