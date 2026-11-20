The Matas Buzelis rise continued on Wednesday night.

After a concerning start to the season, the Chicago Bulls' core piece has looked a lot more like his former self. During their latest 3-1 stretch, Buzelis is averaging 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. Even better, his shooting splits have improved tremendously, as he is 53.2 percent from the field and 13-26 from behind the arc.

Chicago's beatdown of the Brooklyn Nets served as easily his best outing yet. Buzelis scored 25 points on an efficient 9-16 shooting from the field.

All things considered, it's been impossible not to connect his recent surge to the absence of Caleb Wilson. The No. 4 overall pick has been sidelined with a hand injury since November 11, opening up even more doors for Buzelis to get the ball in his hands. With there already being questions about how the two of them would fit long-term, this Buzelis bounceback isn't helping quiet those. Can they really find a way to properly coexist? Is there just too much overlap?

As far as I'm concerned, it's too early to draw any conclusions. The short sample size obviously raised some concerns, but there is a lot of newness happening inside the United Center. Not only is Buzelis getting used to new teammates, but he's getting used to an entirely new system. The two youngsters deserve an extended stretch on the floor together to see if they can be the dynamic duo this organization needs.

Heck, there is even an argument to make that this next month could do wonders for their on-court relationship, even with Wilson sidelined. Buzelis is gaining some confidence and gathering a better understanding of where he can fit in under Tiago Splitter. Meanwhile, Wilson is getting an extra long look at when Buzelis is at his best.

At the end of the day, the concerns are understandable, but harping on them at this point in the calendar feels a tad dramatic.

Orlando Robinson's Contract

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls Orlando Robinson during warmups against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls caught many Chicago Bulls fans off guard when they decided to sign big man Orlando Robinson to their 15th and final full-time roster spot. Coming into the year, new front office leader Bryson Graham kept that open as a strategic move. It allowed him even more flexibility as he evaluated his new-look roster and possible trades that could emerge – whether it be for another young player or a salary-dump scenario.

Nevertheless, the reasoning behind the move was quite simple. The NBA requires a team to carry 15 roster members to get full access to their two-way talent. In other words, without that final seat filled, the Bulls were only allowed to play their three two-way guys in a combined 90 games. The number has now been elevated to 50 games for each individual player.

The Bulls have already shown that they want to give these two-way guys a legitimate run. All have seen some real NBA minutes early on this year, and there could be plenty more coming as this front office tries to evaluate what to do with the roster moving forward.

With that in mind, it comes as little surprise that Robinson's contract was structured the way it was. The Bulls gave the former Heat and Kings center a two-year, $5.25 million deal, per Michael Scotto. Both of those seasons are non-guaranteed, with the second season being a team option. The Bulls can essentially move off him at any time, and the same goes for any team that he might be traded to down the road.

Indeed, the Bulls virtually kept this roster spot open with the Robinson signing. Even if they can't just take back a contract in a straight salary dump, they can either waive or move Robinson to another team with essentially no overhead. Keep that in mind as the trade talk eventually heats up this winter.

Speaking of which ...

Trade Deadline Concerns?

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Norman Powell (24) reacts after missing a basket at the end of the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the season, it was expected that the Chicago Bulls would be among the most active teams at the trade deadline. Whether it was the addition of Norman Powell, the acquisition of Nic Claxton, or the return of expiring deals like Isaac Okoro or Jalen Smith, Bryson Graham knew he had plenty to work with.

On top of that, this Bulls front office is still in the very early stages of making this roster their own. Only Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain were their hand-picked talent, and it's not uncommon to see a quick gutting of the existing talent to pave a new path.

I should say that the expectation should still be that the Bulls are in trade conversations over the next handful of months. They would be silly not to pick up the phone with almost anyone. That's just how a rebuild goes! At the same time, the further the Bulls get into the year, the more they're going to have to think about the 2027 NBA Draft.

The new lottery rules have changed everything. Whereas the Bulls could feel comfortable tanking away this season before, they now have to be very conscious of just how low on the totem pole they sit. The worst three teams in the NBA will receive only two lottery balls, which is identical to those who compete as the 9th and 10th seeds in the Play-In Tournament. Those who will have the best shot at sitting high on the draft board will be teams that finish 4-10.

This is actually why Chicago's dominant win over the Brooklyn Nets was oddly important. Those two were tied for the third-worst record in the league, yet the Bulls looked far more competent and gained a slight advantage. Regardless, we're only 14 games into the 2026-27 season, and these first few weeks have shown us that the race to the bottom may be more competitive than the Bulls like.

So ... what's the point? If the Bulls find themselves in a similar place as they are now in late January and early February, are they going to be willing to part ways with their veterans? Having a player like Powell or Okoro on the roster down the stretch may suddenly feel very important. And, well, that could be a problem if it means not being able to cash in on their value and add more future assets.

It may be a rebuilding year in Chicago, but the new NBA has made that process a lot trickier. Graham is going to have to be very careful about how he navigates things moving forward. If anything, this is also further incentive for Splitter and Company to get this team on a better track over the next few weeks. Create some level of separation from the bottom of the barrel, and the Bulls can feel better about moving pieces around.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news