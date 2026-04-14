2 Candidates Who Have Come Up A Lot for the Chicago Bulls' Front Office Job

The Chicago Bulls front office search is currently a green banana. Feel free to take a bite, but there isn't going to be much flavor there!

The first line of business is essentially being conducted as we speak (type?). Not only is ownership waiting for head coach Billy Donovan to decide his future, but they are also waiting to see if he has any interest in playing an even more significant role in organizational decision-making. Not until he provides them with this answer can they interview and approach potential candidates in earnest. And that's why most current rumors have to be taken with a grain of salt.

At the same time, we would be foolish to ignore the chatter altogether. Certain names come up early in the process for a reason. Does that mean they will end up as the finalists? Of course not, but it does mean there is a belief around the league that these people could be right for the job. More specifically, whether through educated speculation or legitimate reporting, two candidates have continued to come up more and more in recent days.

Oct 2, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan (right) speaks with Bulls president and chief operating officer Michael Reinsdorf during Chicago Bulls Media Day at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Austin Brown – Agent, CAA

If you're unfamiliar with Austin Brown, you're not alone. He is not currently an NBA executive but rather one of CAA's top agents. With an expansive client list that is headlined by stars Cooper Flagg, Donovan Mitchell, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Trae Young, there seems to be a belief that Brown wants to transition to a front office role.

Dan Berstein recently tied his name to the Bulls in a recent episode of his show, while Michael Scotto followed suit in his latest intel article for HoopsHype:

"CAA’s Austin Brown – one of the most prominent NBA agents – is based in Chicago, has had several clients play for Donovan over the years, and has been cited as a potential candidate," Scotto wrote. "Would the Bulls be prepared to make a significant offer to pry him away from the agent side of the business?"

For what it's worth, going after one of the NBA's most connected agents would not be a new system. The New York Knicks did this with Leon Rose and have recently become a favorite to make it out of the East. Of course, the Lakers have also long been run by Rob Pelinka, who was formerly a successful agent.

Now, does that mean it's the right move for the Bulls? It would certainly be viewed as a gamble, as ownership would be putting its trust in someone without any proven front office experience. But, hey, drastic times call for drastic measures!

Matt Lloyd – Minnesota Timberwolves, GM

The moment the Chicago Bulls' top front office job opened is the moment Matt Lloyd's name was brought up. To be sure, much of that conversation has been speculation. Lloyd worked inside the Bulls organization for years before eventually finding his way to the No. 2 spot in Minnesota. We all know the Reinsdorfs love familiar faces.

More importantly, though, Lloyd has climbed the ranks thanks to Minnesota's proven track record. The franchise has become a consistent contender in recent years, even going back-to-back Western Conference Finals. While many fans have likely seen Lloyd's name already pop up on lists across the internet, Scotto also mentioned him as one of the more popular execs in league circles:

"Minnesota Timberwolves general manager Matt Lloyd, who began his career working for the Bulls, is a rising executive who’s been on the radar of several teams over the years. One factor to consider is whether the Bulls would want to hire another one of Tim Connelly’s right-hand executives after hiring Karnisovas, who worked for Connelly in Denver."

Scotto brings up a good point. While Lloyd is undoubtedly worthy of praise, how much is a hard question to answer. Tim Connelly is very much the man in charge wherever he goes, and the Bulls became even more aware of that after hiring Karnisovas.

Still, it almost feels like a guarantee that Lloyd will at least be interviewed for this opening. He is a name that will come up for most openings around the NBA at this point, and the deep history with Chicago makes him a unique candidate.

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