Where Things Stand With Billy Donovan as Final Decision on Bulls Future Nears

Do you hear that? It's either Billy Donovan famously hankering down on his gum, a clock ticking louder and louder, or some combination of the two.

With the Chicago Bulls' season officially over, all eyes shift to the organization's head coach. Despite the franchise starting up a front office search, ownership has made it very clear that Donovan's job remains intact. Heck, they even publicly declared that the veteran leader could take on more responsibility, insisting that they want to do whatever it takes to keep him as part of the Bulls.

Meanwhile, Donovan has played hard to get. He has refused to tip his hand and has remained steadfast that a conversation with ownership must take place before a decision is made. To be clear, Donovan is under contract for the foreseeable future, but whether he believes that is reason enough to stay committed amid such significant change is the key question.

Media members tried one last time to see where the coach's head was at on Sunday evening. Donovan fielded questions ahead of the season finale about the decision, implying how important it will be for everyone to be on the same page heading into this new era:

"Obviously, things have changed with Arturas and Marc," Donovan said (h/t CHGO). "You go into the year and through the season thinking that we're all going to go through it together. That's changed. So I'm thinking they want to talk about what the plan is moving forward ... I haven't had necessarily any conversations."

All things considered, it's hard to imagine Donovan will be offered much clarity in his conversation with the Reinsdorfs. How can you have a good idea of what the plan is without a front office staff in place? Also, couldn't there be certain factors that change how Donovan views the situation? Whether it be the draft lottery or other openings around the NBA, there is a lot that still needs to unfold over the next couple of weeks and months.

Nevertheless, Donovan did say that he plans to make a decision quickly. He also didn't sound too concerned about outside pressure having an impact on the choice he makes. Donovan even touched on on the difficult experiences he has faced in his personal life this season, explaining that even his family isn't the kind that will push him in one direction or another.

"The one thing, as difficult as it was what I went through at the All-Star break, and I mean that with all due respect: My family is not necessarily going to have anything to do with the decision. They have been incredibly supportive. It would more be my internal thing with my mom and her situation. That would be something that I would want to do. It wouldn't be a situation where I feel a sense of family pressure ... They've never put me in that situation. I'm grateful for that. So if it had anything to do with the family, it would totally be on me."

Even mentioning the off-court situation, however, goes to show how much is on Donovan's mind. While he may be blocking out the noise, he is still clearly taking a lot into account as he tries to decide what is best for his career. It's why his decision does feel so up in the air as we near the big meeting.

"I love being in Chicago, and I love the organization and everything about it. But we're at this pivot point right now where everything has changed. For me to have to sit down and have a conversation to see where we're all at and how we're going to go forward."

Predicting Billy Donovan's Future ...

Apr 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talks with Chicago Bulls guard Collin Sexton (2) Washington Wizards in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

I can't sit here on good authority and tell you which way Billy Donovan will go. I honestly have no idea. What I can do, however, is explain to you why I believe the head coach will decide to step away.

I think Donovan is looking for a level of clarity that doesn't and will not exist. Do I blame him for that? No, and I also completely respect his intentions. He wants to speak with ownership and hear them out before coming to a decision. It's undoubtedly the mature thing to do. But the more I have heard Donovan discuss this looming conversation, the more it sounds as if he is prepared to say goodbye.

Indeed, if Donovan expected to stick around, you would imagine a greater sense of confidence at this point in the cycle. The Bulls have made it incredibly clear that they want him to remain with the franchise. They have leaked it to big-name reporters and even included it in their opening statement after the front office firing. Yet, Donovan's response has been the same cookie-cutter answer.

There is certainly a reality where what he is told in that meeting convinces him to stay. However, I think the far more likely reality is the one where most of his questions go unanswered. It's nearly impossible to commit before you even know what you're committing to. And, sure, you're never truly going to know what the future holds in the NBA. Things can always change on a dime. But we are talking about a franchise in the thick of a front office overhaul with six open roster spots and no true star player. The opportunities are endless – both good and bad.

At the end of the day, and I've mentioned this multiple times now, I believe a very natural exit strategy has presented itself for Donovan. Rarely does a head coach get to leave on his own terms, and rarely does a team have the opportunity to start as fresh as the Bulls can. I tend to believe Donovan recognizes this deep down, and this will ultimately lead him to close the book on this chapter of his coaching career.

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