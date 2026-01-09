Benny the Bull Stunned Tyler Herro in a Shooting Contest During Bulls-Heat Delay

The feel-good moment of the day comes courtesy of the Chicago Bulls! I know, who would have thought!?

Last night's matchup between the Bulls and Miami Heat was shockingly postponed. Warmer-than-expected temperatures in the Chicago area led to condensation on the United Center court. The slick surface was created by the Blackhawks' ice rink that rests under the hardwood.

Nonetheless, deciding to call off the game took A LOT of time. Tip-off was scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT, and the NBA didn't officially wave the white flag until nearly two hours later at 8:53 p.m. CT. Of course, this meant that everyone inside the Bulls' building had plenty of time to kill as they waited to see if the issue could be resolved.

Players and coaches mingled. Stacey King and Adam Amin bantered. Fans passed around a beach ball. And Benny the Bull did ... well ... Benny the Bull things!

At one point during the delay, the Chicago Sports Network broadcast caught the Miami Heat's Tyler Herro challenging the iconic mascot to a backward halfcourt shooting contest. The All-Star guard let Benny go first, watching him set his feet and confidently line things up. After bouncing his knees twice, Benny sent the gold-colored ball over his head and .... swish.

In Michael Jordan fashion, he shrugged it off.

An amazed Tyler Herro dapped up Benny before forfeiting the contest. Little did he know that Benny practices that shot every game day!

With WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson in attendance, Benny proceeded to give her the golden ball. He then accompanied her to a young fan sporting her jersey in the lower bowl. Wilson re-gifted the ball to the fan and took a photo.

All things considered, it was the highlight of what presumably turned out to be a pretty frustrating night for many in the building. The Bulls have yet to announce when a makeup game will be, as both franchises will have to agree on a time that works with their schedules. This January is pretty packed for both squads. Chicago is set to suit up again tomorrow night, while Miami will play a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday.

The Bulls were also quick to announce that any tickets sold for last night's contest will be valid for the rescheduled game. One possible date to keep in mind could be February 12. Both Chicago and Miami play their last game before the All-Star break on the 11th, but six teams are scheduled to play on the 12th. With that said, this would also give each franchise another back-to-back set, which is likely something they will work hard to avoid.

For what it's worth, the next time these two teams face off will be at the end of the month, when they will play two straight in Miami.