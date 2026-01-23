Chicago Bulls Surprise Derrick Rose With First Look at His New Banner

The Chicago Bulls were too excited to wait.

Ahead of Derrick Rose's jersey retirement ceremony on Saturday night, the franchise surprised the hometown hero with his first look at the new banner. In a video released on the team's social media and YouTube page, fans are first treated to a brief behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the white pennant. Rose's mother proceeds to share a few words as she receives an exclusive look, and the same goes for folks over at Rose's alma mater, Simeon Career Academy.

Then, it's time for the big reveal. Rose is seen walking through the United Center tunnel and straight to center court. Hanging just above ground level, the speechless Rose nearly drops to his knees as he gets his unexpected look at the banner that will be hoisted into the rafters.

"I'm going up with them guys and just being a part of something that is bigger than me," Rose can be heard saying. "Every teammate,. Every fan. We are up there now. I felt like I gave my all. I felt like I competed against everybody the game way, which was extremely hard. It all played out extremely well where my peers respected the way that I played."

After being joined by his wife and kids, Rose is greeted by some very familiar faces. Joakim Noah, Taj Gibson, and Kirk Hinrich also step out of the tunnel to take in the moment with their former teammate. For what it's worth, those were the same three teammates who recently joined Rose for an installment of the team's "Memory Lane" series.

Fittingly, the video wraps up with a popular shot from Rose's playing days, where he turns to face the four banners that currently hang high at the Madhouse on Madison. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, and Jerry Sloan have long been the only former players to have their names cemented in Bulls history. Rose will be the first player drafted in the 21st century to receive the honor.

Rose and the Bulls have been celebrating the accomplishment all month long, with Rose even recently surprising diehard fans outside the United Center. It's all been building to tomorrow's big event, which will feature a special atrium experience for fans, an exclusive t-shirt giveaway, and plenty of Rose-themed goodies across the arena. For more information on what to expect – as well as how you may be able to see the atrium experience before gates open – you can find the details here.