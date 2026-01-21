As Jersey Retirement Nears, Derrick Rose Surprised Some Local Chicago Bulls Fans

While Derrick Rose's jersey retirement ceremony is still a handful of days away, the festivities are already well underway.

The Bulls recently took fans on a trip down memory lane. Rose joined Joakim Noah, Taj Gibson, and Kirk Hinrich in watching some of their biggest moments from the Rose Era. While it's not yet confirmed, it sure feels as if we will see all three together again for Saturday's big event.

Additionally, we recently saw Adidas re-release Rose's first signature shoe, while the man of the hour officially announced his new flower company just last week. Chicago Bulls fans were able to sign up for an exclusive drop, and some were even fortunate enough to meet Rose at a pop-up shop while picking up their order.

Speaking of which, the Bulls released another video on Tuesday that shares footage of a few more diehard fans meeting the local icon. The organization seemingly invited multiple long-time Rose supporters to check out a new CTA bus that honors his career. While stepping aboard that bus parked outside the United Center, they were asked to share why Rose had meant so much to them over the years.

Little did they know that Rose was hidden behind a red curtain that shielded the last few rows. With their back turned, he would proceed to surprise each fan before sharing some words of gratitude.

The interactions undoubtedly serve as a reminder of how much Rose meant to the community. However, if the nearly five-minute-long video demonstrates anything, it's how much the community has also meant to Rose.

Time and again, the former MVP has reiterated his appreciation for the city that raised him, as well as the many fans who have shown tireless support. It's among the messages he got across during his retirement ceremony one year ago. He even made his directorial debut and created an entire short film that served as a love letter to the community.

This same community is the one that will pack the United Center on January 24. After the Chicago Bulls take on the Boston Celtics, Rose will officially become the fifth player in franchise history to have his jersey hoisted into the rafters. The Chicago native will join Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, and Jerry Sloan.

The Bulls will also celebrate Rose's career with a t-shirt giveaway and special atrium experience, which will be open the public before the tip-off this Saturday. For more details on everything the organizaiton has planned, be sure to check out our article from earlier this month.