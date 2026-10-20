Should the Bulls Make a Last-Second Roster Addition After Latest NBA Cuts?

With the NBA officially tipping off this week, it was time for teams to get the house in order.

The majority of squads carried an expanded roster throughout the preseason, as the league allows for 21 players to be part of training camp. Of course, once the regular season begins, the number of permitted guaranteed contracts is 15. Teams can also have three players signed to two-way deals for a total of 17 roster members.

With that in mind, there are always a handful of players who are cut loose in the days leading up to Opening Night. While the quality of this talent can vary, it just so happened that this season's round of cuts featured some pretty notable names. And can you guess who still has an open roster spot at their disposal?

Bryson Graham has decided to carry 14 players heading into his first full season as the Chicago Bulls' lead executive. With obvious rebuilding intentions, the goal is to simply keep the team's options open. What if a salary-dump situation reveals itself that can net the Bulls future draft capital? Likewise, who's to say a team isn't suddenly willing to move one of their young talents? You never know when a Jared McCain is out there!

Regardless, as long as that roster spot sits open, we can't necessarily rule anything out. This includes the Bulls making a surprise free-agent signing or going after a recently waived player!

Will Bulls Target a Recently Cut Player?

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) dribbles as Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Memphis Grizzlies had one of the biggest roster logjams this preseason, and it resulted in them moving a pair of 2025 NBA Draft picks.

Walter Clayton Jr. and Micah Peavy were both waived on Monday. The former was the No. 18 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. An NCAA champion with the Florida Gators, Clayton Jr. was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the package for Jaren Jackson Jr. during his rookie campaign. As for Peavy, he was selected at No. 40 by the Washington Wizards, only to be dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans. Peavy would be on the move again this summer, landing in Memphis as part of the Jordan Hawkins trade.

To be honest, there is a strong argument to make that both would fit with this new-look Chicago Bulls team. Clayton Jr. failed to live up to the hype as a shotmaker in Year 1, but he still showed flashes by shooting upwards of 90.0 percent at the free throw line and dealing 4.0 assists per game. The Bulls lack current building blocks in the backcourt, and Clayton would give them a high-motor guard who was a true high-volume three-point threat in college. Floor spacing is key as the Bulls attempt to build around Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson!

Peavy is a very different kind of player but might fit what this new organization seems to like even better. He is a strong and bulky swingman who built his reputation around defensive versatility at Georgetown. To be sure, his offensive game has been a work in progress, but the Bulls are all-in on building a more aggressive and physical defensive identity. Peavy could help in that department.

For what it's worth, we already do have reason to believe one of these players could be off the table. Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that Clayton Jr. is already drawing strong interest from the Dallas Mavericks. Assuming they can create the proper room, the expectation is that he teams up with Dusty May's young unit. The Kings were also name-dropped as a team with eyes on Clayton after Ben Simmons' torn Achilles, but Stein suggested that Clayton Jr. is more interested in joining the Mavericks.

We have yet to hear any kind of similar updates on Peavy. The Bulls could have a much easier time going after him, though his lack of a long-range jumper may keep them at arm's length. Even if he could make sense defensively, the Bulls' most recent roster additions have checked the shooting box (aka Buddy Hield and Jordan Hawkins).

With that being the case, we might as well circle Dalton Knecht. The former No. 17 overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers was also waived this week. His first two seasons in LA left a lot to be desired, as he averaged a combined 7.1 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.8 rebounds over 132 games. It was a somewhat odd situation, however, and Knecht did manage to shoot a solid 36.8 percent from downtown. This included draining 37.6 percent of his 4.4 attempts a night in Year 1.

It's worth noting that Knecht is already 25 years old. This alone may have the Bulls scared to bring him in. Not to mention, if defense is a priority, Knecht certainly isn't the kind of player you look to add.

Still, bringing in one of these players wouldn't be the worst way to use a final roster spot. They were all pretty respected young prospects just a year or two ago. Sometimes all it takes to reach your potential is a change of scenery. The Bulls, in particular, remain a perfect destination for miscast young players in need of more developmental playing time. They also typically come pretty cheap! Graham wouldn't have to worry too much about his future flexibility, potentially agreeing to a minimum or non-guaranteed one-year deal.

Do I think the Bulls will actually end up with one of these recently waived players? Probably not. Graham has seemingly made obvious that he values that open roster spot. However, if this season is all about player development, why not bring in an extra player to develop?

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