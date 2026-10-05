The Chicago Bulls have filled their third and final two-way contract.

With training camp underway, it felt as if one of the team's handful of invitees would land the deal. But the organization has decided to go in a different direction. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Bulls have signed Jordan Hawkins to a two-way contract. He will join Jaylin Sellers and Tobe Awaka as the team's two-way players.

The former New Orleans Pelicans guard was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in September in exchange for Taj Gibson and AJ Johnson. The Grizzlies also received Micah Peavy, a future second-round pick, and a future second-round pick swap for taking Hawkins off the Pelicans' hands. Memphis, who found themselves in a roster crunch, would reach an agreement with Hawkins to part ways.

Hawkins was drafted No. 14 overall by the Pelicans in 2023. He was a standout at UConn, helping lead them to a title during the 2022-23 campaign. Known best for his long-range movement shooting skills, Hawkins averaged 16.7 points on a 38.8 percent clip during that title run. He did so on 7.6 attempts a night.

Nevertheless, the production wasn't nearly as encouraging during his first three seasons in the NBA. He has averaged just 8.0 points and 2.3 rebounds over his 174 NBA games. As for the three-point shooting, Hawkins holds a modest 34.8 percent success rate over his career.

This is why the Pelicans became eager to move off Hawkins' payday. He was owed roughly $7.0 million this season ahead of free agency. It was easy to speculate about the Bulls being a possible suitor for Hawkins. Bryson Graham had made clear upon his arrival that he was open to salary-dump situations. Chicago had the obvious financial flexibility to absorb Hawkins' final year.

Of course, there was also the fact that Bryson Graham was a key member of the Pelicans front office that drafted Hawkins in 2023. If he was fond of the guard then, it sure felt like he would be open to taking a flyer on him now, especially if it meant adding a couple of additional future assets.

Nevertheless, the Bulls were never explicitly reported as a landing spot for Hawkins. But perhaps Graham was a step ahead this whole time!

Jordan Hawkins Joins the Bulls

Apr 7, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins (24) dribbles the ball court against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All things considered, this feels like a pretty clear win for Bryson Graham and the Bulls' front office.

The organization gets to add a young former lottery pick for nothing in return. And this includes avoiding a scenario where they had to add money to the cap sheet or give up their 15th and final full-time roster spot to make it happen. Graham will now continue to have maximum flexibility, keeping a chair open for a more lucrative salary dump or trade down the road.

Indeed, the Bulls will now get to evaluate Hawkins completely on their terms. It's also not every day that you get a player like Hawkins on a two-way deal. Sure, his time in the NBA has left a lot to be desired, but he is still only 24 years old and continues to possess some real shooting upside. That's particularly important on this roster, where the Bulls are looking to bolster their floor spacing around their wing duo of Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson. The Bulls are only a little over a week removed from also adding Buddy Hield into the mix.

Whether Hawkins can actually turn into a piece for this young Bulls team remains to be seen. He undoubtedly faces an uphill battle after the failed stint in New Orleans. However, from the Bulls' perspective, this worked out pretty darn perfectly. Their patience allowed them to add another developmental piece without sacrificing anything. It's a savvy move for Bryson Graham as he prepares to enter Year 1.

PS: This trade has now led to the Bulls getting their hands on Hawkins AND Taj Gibson, who went on to retire and sign on as a head coach. Thanks, Pelicans!

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