2 Underrated Bulls Players Making a Strong Impression in Preseason

As expected, the Chicago Bulls have made one thing clear this preseason: Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson are the priority.

The two forwards have not only dominated much of the conversation but also the in-game possessions. They are fresh off another double-digit scoring outing, where they combined for 30 points on 11-20 shooting from the field. The two also did so while seeing less than 26 minutes of action.

Still, as important as both are for the future of this team, they aren't the only ones who demand attention. A handful of other players on the roster have had their moments through the first three preseason games, with two arguably standing out among the roster. Let's go over a pair of underrated players who are already showing Bulls fans just how useful they can be in 2026-27.

Leonard Miller

Oct 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Leonard Miller (11) grabs a loose ball away from Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryson Graham may want to give Arturas Karnisovas a call to say, "thank you."

Of course, he could thank the former Bulls executive for doing such poor work that his position opened up. But the far nicer thing to do is thank him for acquiring Leonard Miller at last year's trade deadline!

The transaction had many Bulls fans numb at first. They decided to get rid of a Chicago native and fan favorite, Ayo Dosunmu. In return, the Bulls stashed some more second-round picks and brought the now-waived Rob Dillingham into the mix alongside Miller. All things considered, Miller felt like nothing more than a throw-in to make the money work. He quickly proved that wasn't the case.

With injuries stacking up, former head coach Billy Donovan was forced to give Miller a shot. The forward earned increased playing time, averaging nearly 15 points and 7.0 rebounds over his final 18 games of the 2025-26 campaign.

Nevertheless, with a front office and coaching overhaul, let alone another high-profile wing added to the roster, it was unclear how many minutes would be there for Miller this season. If the preseason is any indication, however, the 22-year-old will be part of the equation.

Leonard Miller went off in preseason game 3 vs. Denver 👀



🏀 11-14 FG

🏀 4-6 3PM

🏀 26 PTS

🏀 7 REB

🏀 2 AST



Future is bright for the 22-year-old 📈 pic.twitter.com/gfa302dhN7 — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) October 12, 2026

Miller looks ready to force Tiago Splitter's hand. He has seemingly already been moved ahead of Patrick Williams in the rotation, even entering Sunday's game at the 7:07 mark of the first quarter. It's no understatement to say that Miller looked like one of the best players on the floor from that point on.

Miller finished the night with 26 points on 11-14 shooting from the field. He also snagged 7 rebounds and dished 2 assists. To be clear, the Bulls weren't playing through Miller, despite what the shot count might say. The fourth-year wing was simply being opportunistic and looked like one of the most decisive players on the floor.

Seeing him shoot 4-6 from deep is likely going to turn the most heads. Miller's shot has appeared to improve significantly since he entered the NBA. With that said, his ability to penetrate the defense and finish efficiently was arguably the biggest takeaway. He went 7-8 in the restricted area.

Wilson benefitted from getting ahead of the defense in transition and consistently moving his feet in the halfcourt. He cut hard to the basket multiple times, keeping the Nuggets' defense off balance. Does Miller look capable of handling a primary scoring role? No, but he looks like the kind of long and athletic role player that every team wants in the rotation.

Especially when considering how this specific Bulls team wants to play, Miller could be the perfect backup for the Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson tandem. His tools allow them to play a similar style when shifting to the second unit. And, hey, playing all three at a time could give Tiago Splitter a fascinating defensive lineup with elite switchability.

Obviously, the Bulls are going to want to see this continue when the game starts to matter. But is it really too early to start thinking about a possible extension? Miller's option was picked up this summer by Bryson Graham for a mere $2.4 million. The Bulls might as well see if they can get him on a fresh multi-year deal at a bargain rate. Maybe Miller's camp doesn't go for it and bets on a breakout year, but it never hurts to ask!

Buddy Hield

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Buddy Hield (7) controls the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With only days to go before training camp, Bryson Graham added shooting to a roster that desperately needed it. Sure, the Bulls wisely added Norman Powell in free agency, but one player is rarely all it takes to solve a glaring weakness. The Bulls need viable long-range threats around their talented wings, and they undoubtedly added another into the mix in Buddy Hield.

The former Oklahoma standout has become an NBA journeyman, but that doesn't mean he hasn't remained incredibly effective. Hield has a 39.5 percent success rate from downtown over his career, and he's done it on 7.5 attempts a night. Believe it or not, Hield is 15th all-time in made threes, which includes being 9th among active players.

Has his workload diminished in recent years? Sure. Hield's defense leaves something to be desired, as does his ball-handling ability. At the same time, the Bulls needed floor spacing to get the best out of their young talent, and they landed on one of the NBA's truly elite talents.

Indeed, it's hard to underscore just how important Hield can be for player development. Both Bryson Graham and Tiago Splitter have talked about the importance of playing a good brand of basketball while growing their core. In other words, the Bulls aren't merely looking to throw as many young players on the floor as possible.

Simply clocking minutes is important, but the quality of those minutes matters greatly. Putting someone like Hield on the floor not only gives Matas Buzelis, Caleb Wilson, and Josh Giddey room to operate, but also gives them the kind of efficient player who can reward them for making the right read.

Look no further than Hield's recent outing against the Denver Nuggets. The guard finished with 15 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals. Each one of his made field goals came from downtown, and two were assisted by Wilson, who put on quite the show.

Let's also not forget that Hield has now played for seven different teams and is 33 years old. Whether it's during a timeout in the first preseason game or in the locker room afterwards, Hield's voice can be heard. It never hurts to have some true veteran leadership during a rebuild, and Hield has sounded more than willing to offer just that. From the moment he first addressed the media, Hield has talked about the importance of pushing Buzelis, Wilson, and Giddey in the right direction.

Lastly, Hield represents another player who can raise the floor in the short term while possibly turning into a trade chip. It's important to remember that the NBA Draft Lottery system has changed. It's no longer in a team's best interest to swim at the bottom of the barrel. Hield can help Bryson Graham avoid that reality.

Likewise, projected to be a primary backup to Norman Powell, Hield could see plenty of minutes and thus more opportunity than in previous years to knock down big shots. If he does put together a strong start to the year, there is no question that teams could come calling at the deadline. Every contender wants shooting, and Hield's contract is pretty darn favorable!

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