Stock Rises for Caleb Wilson, Norman Powell Despite First Bulls Preseason Loss

The Chicago Bulls tasted defeat for the first time this season, dropping their second preseason game to the Memphis Grizzlies, 104-102. However, the fact that it even ended as close as it did is a small victory for the Bulls. Their back was against the wall in the first half with a double-digit deficit, but they adjusted appropriately to play some of their best basketball yet in the second half.

More specifically, two players bolstered their stock after a somewhat quiet Game 1 on Wednesday night. One has yet to play a regular season NBA game, while the other has 675 under his belt.

Caleb Wilson

Oct 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) high fives a teammate after missing a basket against the Memphis Grizzlies at the end of the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Wilson's first half against the Grizzlies left something to be desired. Similar to Game 1, the rookie appeared to struggle with the opposing team's physicality. Likewise, tasked with guarding along the perimeter, there continued to be some clear defensive miscues. He finished 0-2 from the field with a single point and a (yikes) -22 overall.

Was it a concerning two quarters? Not particularly, especially when we consider that it's merely the preseason. But it felt like a good reminder that expectations should always be tempered for a rookie.

Then ... the third quarter happened.

While Billy Donovan may have given Wilson some tough love, Tiago Splitter is taking a different approach this season. The new head coach has commented multiple times on his plans to let the No. 4 overall pick play through mistakes. And Wilson repaid him on Friday night.

Wilson scored 20 points in just under 16 minutes in the second half. The entire offense essentially ran through him, as he shot 7-15 from the field and dragged the Bulls back into the game. Similar to his Summer League showing against the same squad, Wilson let it fly from deep. He went 5-10 from behind the arc in the second half alone.

Let's just say the jumper looked smooth!

Sure, it would have been nice to see him get a little more action at the rim. But you have to tip your cap to him for recognizing that those opportunities weren't coming against this specific Memphis squad. Likewise, it wasn't as if Wilson was chucking up ill-advised shots. The rookie got his jumper off in several different situations. He nailed a pull-up in transition, converted off a pin-down, drained a catch-and-shoot bucket in the corner, and popped one off the screen.

Add in another nasty mid-range turnaround and a strong finish at the rim off a pick-and-roll with Dailyn Swain, and Wilson showed Bulls fans just how versatile he can be. Once again, the beginning of the night may have been underwhelming, but the fact that he adjusted as well as he did speaks volumes.

You also have to tip your cap to Splitter for letting Wilson run wild. A lot of top rookies may have been on the bench in the fourth quarter, but Wilson was suited up alongside Exhibit 10 players as the clock ran down. The Bulls even went on to draw up a potential game-winning attempt for Wilson, who saw the shot bounce off the top of the rim.

“I just put him in because you get experience, get minutes, get touches. I think it’s important for him," Splitter said after the game.

Look, there is no denying that Wilson will still have plenty of tape to watch, especially from the first half. But it only took six quarters of preseason basketball for him to look considerably more comfortable. That's a big win for the Bulls.

Norman Powell

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Norman Powell (24) controls the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Norman Powell showed Chicago Bulls fans why this new front office made him a priority this summer.

The veteran guard has played numerous roles over his career, most recently serving as a go-to scorer for the Miami Heat. His adaptability and wide-ranging experience are perfectly suited for a Bulls team with so many developing young pieces.

Indeed, we got our first real look at the benefits of having Powell in the mix against the Memphis Grizzlies. Needing a clear jolt in the second half, he joined Caleb Wilson in ramping up the Bulls' tempo and overall aggressiveness. Where we saw this most was at the free throw line. Powell embraced the Grizzlies' physicality, putting his head down and finishing with a 10-12 showing at the charity stripe.

Norman Powell finds Caleb Wilson for his THIRD three of the quarter 🎯



Caleb's up to 12 points in the 3rd Q 👀 pic.twitter.com/9lWxvKx9T9 — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) October 10, 2026

Powell is known to be more of a three-point threat, but he ended up taking just two attempts on the night. The game called for a different strategy, and he answered that call. Not to mention, with no Buzelis on the floor and Wilson struggling to power through the Memphis frontcourt, Powell used his strong frame to give the offense more balance. Once again, that's exactly what he is here to do.

To be clear, the stock was never down on Powell. The preseason matters far less for him compared to the Bulls' youngsters. However, it's encouraging to see a performance like this, no matter the opponent. It's an example of why surrounding this core with the right veterans is so important.

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