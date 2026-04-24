One of the top NBA head coaching candidates is reportedly off the board.

According to multiple reports on Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are set to hire Taylor Jenkins as their next head coach. The announcement comes shortly after Doc Rivers officially stepped down as the franchise's leader, implying that he is ready to enter retirement.

To be sure, Milwaukee's interest in Jenkins is nothing new. The Athletic reported earlier this week that the former Memphis Grizzlies head coach held a meeting with the franchise. With that said, despite optimism regarding a second conversation, it was unclear exactly how close the two sides were to a deal. This seemingly left the door open for Jenkins to consider other roles, and many expect there to be a handful on the table this summer.

Nevertheless, the Bucks have locked in the coveted candidate. What this means for the future of the franchise, as well as their relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo, remains to be seen. But if one thing is for sure, watching Jenkins find a new home this early in the offseason will sting for several franchises. And this includes the Bulls!

Taylor Jenkins No Longer an Option for the Bulls

Mar 27, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins gestures to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

To be clear, whether Taylor Jenkins was ever going to be on the Chicago Bulls' list of head coach targets is something we will never know. The organization has yet to hire its new front office leaders, and they are not expected to do so for at least a few more weeks.

At the same time, it's hard not to assume that any team with a head coach opening would have brought Jenkins in for an interview. Ever since he was shockingly fired right before the 2024-25 postseason, the 41-year-old has been seen as one of the top free agents available. He built up a very strong reputation in Memphis, helping them string together four winning seasons in his six years at the helm. This included back-to-back 50+ win campaigns.

Those Grizzlies squads were built around a very young and raw core, which is a big reason why Jenkins has felt like a potential target for a rebuilding Bulls team. He has proven player development chops – let alone the clear ability to establish a culture. The Grizzlies were one of the NBA's most physically assertive teams both defensively and on the glass during his tenure. A bit too reckless at times? Sure, but Jenkins was still able to convince a very young team that they were contenders.

Indeed, Jenkins offers something that few candidates on the open market can. Not only is he an established winner, but he still makes plenty of sense for a team taking a step back. He would have been an excellent choice for a new front office that was in the process of figuring out what the future holds. Not to mention, he could have been a key part of setting a tone for a new era.

It now feels far more probable that the Bulls go after a respected No. 2 once their search does get underway. A new front office could always surprise us, but the remaining head coaches with experience under their belt likely wouldn't view the Bulls as a competitive enough environment. Better yet, the Bulls might not view them as someone who could help them bridge two eras.

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