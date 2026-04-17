Time is Becoming of the Essence for the Chicago Bulls

On Saturday afternoon, the NBA Playoffs will officially tip off.

The Chicago Bulls haven't stepped foot onto the postseason court since 2021. It was the now-fired front office's only winning campaign, and it ended in embarrassing fashion with a five-game gentleman's sweep to the Milwaukee Bucks. Of course, this lack of success is precisely why the franchise finds itself in the situation they are in now. No front office. Potentially no head coach. A roster with a lot of open spots.

Indeed, the Bulls are about to embark on one of their most important summers in franchise history. They have a seemingly never-ending list of questions, and the time to start coming up with answers is now. When the first playoff game tips off at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday against the Cavaliers and Raptors, it will serve as a reminder that the offseason clock is ticking louder and louder.

Chicago Bulls Can't Afford to Drag Their Feet

Apr 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan looks on before the game against the Orlando Magic at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

With the NBA Finals not starting until June 3, it may not feel like time is of the essence for the Chicago Bulls. But what if I told you the NBA Draft Lottery and combine are only three weeks away?

As of right now, the Chicago Bulls have zero clue who will be calling the shots on draft night. And that sure feels a tad troublesome when we consider they are now set to have the two first-round picks for the first time in a long time! Particularly with the deep nature of this 2026 class, getting these picks right could be a substantial part of turning this organization around sooner rather than later.

Do the Bulls have people like John Paxson, Pat Connelly, and JJ Polk still around to conduct business? Sure. But those aren't the folks who will be calling the shots in late June. In other words, they shouldn't be the ones conducting draft research and holding interviews by the time the combine rolls around.

Now, the good news is that whoever the Bulls do hire should arrive with his own thoughts on the draft. There is a very good chance they end up going with either a No. 1 or No. 2 from another organization, and thus this person will have done plenty of their own research. Nonetheless, there is something to be said about having a staff in place and making choices with that group. The last thing you want is to be rushed into a high-stakes decision.

At the end of the day, the offseason doesn't start when the Larry O'Brien trophy is hoisted. The Bulls need to get to work to ensure that they make the most out of this summer. And that means the Reinsdorfs need to start giving Billy Donovan the nudge.

The two sides reportedly spoke earlier this week before the head coach traveled back to Florida, per the Sun-Times. Yet, the answer hasn't come from Donovan on whether or not he plans to stick around. The Bulls can't begin their front office search in earnest before they know what he wants. Not only is it vital information to give prospective candidates, but Donovan would likely want to be part of the process.

Donovan's decision is the first domino of a long chain. The sooner they can push that over, the sooner the rest of the pieces will fall in place.

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