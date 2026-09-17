The Chicago Bulls' Two-Way Deals May Be More Important Than Ever Before

Many Chicago Bulls fans have had their eyes on the organization's final 15th and final roster spot. With training camp only a matter of weeks away, new front office leader Bryson Graham has yet to fill the seat.

The team sniffed around a couple of late-offseason options. Bennedict Mathurin was connected to the organization for weeks, while Graham reportedly made Jonathan Kuminga an offer. The interest never appeared that serious, however, as even Kuminga apparently wasn't promised a significant role.

Most signs point toward the Bulls entering 2026-27 with that extra chair on the bench. For a rebuilding team, it allows them even more flexibility to make in-season moves. They could potentially welcome back a player in a salary-dump move or find a two-for-one deal that benefits them long-term. Why rush to add someone to the books when the development of pieces like Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis is taking center stage?

Nevertheless, Bulls fans should still look out for one more player to enter the mix. While the Bulls still have a full-time contract to hand out, they are also sitting on an open two-way contract. Every team is allowed three, and there is little to no reason to leave this spot open heading into mid-October.

Jaylin Sellers and Tobe Awake currently fill two of the available slots. Both were signed shortly after the 2026 NBA Draft and proceeded to compete in Summer League. Sellers, in particular, impressed with his speed and downhill scoring.

It's likely that the Bulls will now bring in some extra bodies for training camp and eventually hand at least one of those players the third two-way deal. Teams are allowed to carry as many as 21 players for the preseason. Is it possible that they choose to leave the seat open? Sure. They aren't obligated to fill it. However, for a rebuilding team, it's essentially another developmental roster spot. Especially when we consider that it doesn't count against the cap, you might as well take advantage!

Look Out for the Bulls' Two-Way Talent

Mar 11, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Providence Friars guard Jaylin Sellers (2) controls the ball against the Butler Bulldogs during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls have previously used their two-way spots as fanfare. Both Yuki Kawamura and Mac McClung had their fair share of followers around the globe. UConn standout Adama Sanogo also fit the bill. Alas, it never felt as if the players in these roster spots had a real chance at (1) seeing playing time or (2) cracking an NBA roster.

Could life under Bryson Graham be different?

Look, it's not as if other teams around the league are letting two-way players run rampant. But we have seen numerous rebuilding squads give these guys a chance in recent seasons. Memphis has turned players like GG Jackson and Jay Huff into legitimate NBA players. The Wizards got solid minutes from Julian Reese last season, while Moussa Cisse appeared in 38 games for the Mavericks.

Are any of those players bound to turn into the next Austin Reaves, Alex Caruso, Naz Reid, or Luguentz Dort? Probably not. But you never know unless you try, and the Bulls find themselves in the perfect position to try!

Specifically, when we consider the development infrastructure they are trying to build from the jump, who's to say the Bulls can't find (or create) a diamond in the rough? Most importantly, this season in particular gives them a great chance to give these two-way players legitimate playing time. There are so few guys who are guaranteed long-term pieces. The next handful of months should be all about playing the most intriguing names in the building.

In other words, if Jaylin Sellers continues to perform as he did at Summer League, he will undoubtedly deserve legitimate time in the rotation. He was a true spark plug who offered impressive defensive aggressiveness and a bulldozing-like quality in transition. The Bulls aren't overflowing at the guard position, so it might not be all that difficult to find room for him on certain nights.

The broader point, however, is that the Bulls need to be open to experimentation. These two-way roster spots exist for a reason. They present organizations with an opportunity to extend their depth and developmental pool of players. A franchise in Chicago's situation should undoubtedly be trying to take advantage of that.

Only time will tell if Graham will do just that, but the recent coaching and G League staff overhaul may suggest that he has every intention to.

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