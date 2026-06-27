Timberwolves Reportedly Talked Josh Giddey with Bulls Before LaMelo Ball Trade

With a whole new front office in Chicago, the Josh Giddey buzz started fast.

Many were quick to call out Giddey's fit with Bryson Graham's SLAP profile. Not known for his athletic chops or physical play style, it's been easy to wonder if he makes sense with the revamped front office's long-term vision. To be sure, any player not hand-selected by Graham saw their future become a little murkier this offseason, but Giddey has been at the center of most speculation.

Even opposing teams have been wondering if the Bulls could look to move off the 23-year-old point guard. Over the last week, reports surfaced saying two teams were monitoring the guard's situation in Chicago. At the time, there was no insinuation that the Bulls had acted on that interest, implying that Giddey was still part of the organization's plans.

Then, a new report emerged on Friday.

Did Bulls Hold Talks About Josh Giddey?

Mar 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski outlined the Minnesota Timberwolves path to taking a swing on All-Star guard LaMelo Ball. The franchise made a shocking move to pair the former Hornets star with Anthony Edwards shortly after the draft, giving up Naz Reid and a long list of draft picks.

However, according to Krawcynzski, they looked into multiple other opportunities before landing on the blockbuster Ball trade. Not only did this include calling up the Boston Celtics about Jaylen Brown, but they reportedly had talks with the Chicago Bulls about Josh Giddey.

How far those conversations got and how serious they were is something we'll never know. But the mere fact that the Bulls picked up the phone and listened tells us something about where Giddey currently stands with this new brain trust.

Does that mean he's likely to be on the move this summer? Of course not. It's totally possible the Bulls' price tag was high enough to suggest that they never really planned to trade him. At the same time, Graham made a point to say in his introductory press conference that no one on this roster is untouchable. And it's hard not to read into the fact that Giddey is seemingly the first main player he's spoken with another team about.

For what it's worth, if the right return did come across Bryson Graham's desk for a player like Giddey, he would be silly not to consider it. The Bulls have made it very clear that they are now building from the ground up. In other words, this is going to be a long process, and future assets are going to remain a priority. Giddey may still fit with the profile of a rebuilding team, but so would a package of future picks.

Nevertheless, now likely isn't the right time to trade a player of Giddey's caliber. It's hard to imagine his value is all that high. Is he coming off a pretty strong season? Yes, but opposing teams are presumably trying to take advantage of a new front office looking to make the roster their own. Giddey also started this summer with an ankle surgery. While he is expected to be ready by training camp, it would be pretty easy to use that against the Bulls in trade conversations.

The smartest thing for Bryson Graham and Co. to do is to give it a season. You might as well take an up-close look at Giddey and see how he fits with guys like Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain. If it doesn't check the right boxes, perhaps pick up the phone at the deadline. However, there is a real world where he makes a lot of sense with this young group.

Giddey is an incredibly unselfish player who is all about pushing the tempo and making those around him better. This roster is now packed with long and athletic wings who are at their best in the open floor. It could be a match made in heaven.

The only way to find out is to give this some time, and that is what I expect Graham to do. Even if there are a few more rumors that emerge in the coming weeks, I'd expect Giddey to be in the starting lineup and throwing lobs to Caleb Wilson in October.

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