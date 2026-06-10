Will the Bulls Miss Out On Caleb Wilson? He's Reportedly Winning Over Some Scouts

Click on any current NBA mock draft, and chances are you will find Caleb Wilson heading to the Chicago Bulls at No. 4.

Well before the lottery balls fell in May, it was presumed that the UNC standout forward would be fourth on the list. After all, he was considered the true party crasher during the 2026 season. AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer had each been discussed in the past as a potential No. 1 overall selection.

Nevertheless, the further we have gotten into the pre-draft process, the more appealing Wilson has become. Even though his season with the Tar Heels was cut short due to a thumb injury, a re-watch of the film is intoxicating. Add on a stellar combine where he checked every box both on and off the court, and the hype around Wilson has only started to build.

This is why Jonathan Wasserman's latest comments for Bleacher Report shouldn't come as a major surprise. In his latest mock draft, Wasserman stated that some executives around the league have started to put Wilson over one of the projected Top 3.

"There are even NBA front office members who actually prefer Wilson to Cameron Boozer, whose athletic limitations have raised some skepticism. Certain scouts sound willing to bet on Wilson's open-floor ball-handling, mid-range scoring and passing continuing to improve to complement the quickness, explosion and defensive range that Boozer lacks," Wasserman wrote.

Will Caleb Wilson Go Before the Bulls Pick?

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Caleb Wilson vs. Cameron Boozer debate is nothing new. It's a discussion that fans and analysts alike started to have months ago. It's also why we made sure to closely compare the two following the combine, where they both put on a very strong showing.

Wilson has remained most closely tied to Chicago, leading many Bulls fans to already adopt him as one of their own. And Wilson sure didn't limit the excitement by insisting that he was ready to bring the franchise "back" in a recent ESPN interview. The truth is, though, you never know what can happen on draft night.

The fact that Wilson has started to win some scouts over makes sense. He offers an explosive, above-the-rim athleticism that can be a real difference-maker in today's NBA. The untapped potential offensively is also hard not to think twice about, as Wilson has shown flashes of being able to expand his shooting range and handle the rock. At the end of the day, there is a world where Wilson comes out of this draft as the single-best player, which is exactly why he has been lumped into this elite Top 4.

But are the front office members riding the Wilson hype train in Washington, Utah, or Memphis? For the Bulls, that's really the only question that matters. It is worth noting that Wilson has yet to be connected closely to any of those franchises, but we are still two and a half weeks away from draft night.

The Grizzlies, in particular, feel like a team that could be drawn to a player with Wilson's mold. They have targeted those high-energy, lengthy forwards in the past. We also can't necessarily rule out something whacky happening first or second. While AJ Dyabntsa and Darryn Peterson have felt like the top two choices, they come with their own questions.

The main takeaway here is that when the gap between players is this tight, there is always room for some chaos to ensue. Don't be surprised if more reports like this one from Wasserman begin to surface in the coming days.

With that said, should Bulls fans be concerned about Wilson possibly coming off the board before they're up? While there is no question he would be an exciting player to see in a Bulls uniform, the same can be said about Dybantsa, Peterson, or Boozer. To be honest, that's the best thing about where the Bulls ended up on lottery night. Simply landing any of these four players should be considered a massive win, especially for a franchise that is starting from scratch.

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