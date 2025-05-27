Cavaliers Connected to Major Shakeup in All-Star Trade Proposal
The Cleveland Cavaliers definitely seem to be in need of some sort of change after yet another second-round playoff exit, but given their current situation, it will be difficult for the Cavaliers to add pieces without surrendering something significant.
As a result, many are wondering if Cleveland will part ways with one of Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen this offseason, and in a sense, it feels like the departure of one of the two All-Star-caliber players may be inevitable.
Allen in particular may draw more attention on the trade market due to the fact that he signed a very reasonable three-year, $90 million contract extension with the Cavs last summer, keeping him under wraps through 2029.
Well, Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel has concocted a trade in which the Cavaliers would send Allen to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Jonas Valanciunas, Terence Davis and three first-round draft picks, which would help Cleveland save some money in the long run.
"In this deal, the Cavs' primary pick up is salary relief and future assets. In the short-term, Valanciunas' $10.4 million and Terence Davis' $2.5 million salaries would give the Cavaliers $7.1 million in cap relief," Crowley wrote. "It would bring Cleveland back into the first tax apron, opening their flexibility in free agency and future trades."
Obviously, moving Allen for Valanciunas wouldn't be anyone's favorite option, but Valanciunas is still a productive big man who would be able to provide the Cavs with a nice piece off the bench. And while he definitely isn't the staunch defender that Allen is, he is leagues better offensively.
Allen made an All-Star team during his first full season with the Cavaliers in 2021-22 and has been an integral piece of Cleveland's success ever since, but his playoff failures coupled with his complete lack of an offensive skill set make him a rather expendable piece for the Cavs.
