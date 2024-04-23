Cavaliers, Magic Game 2 Instant Reaction: Takeaways From Cleveland's 96-86 Win
Last posteason served as a learning experience for a young Cleveland Cavaliers team. This year's playoffs will serve as a lesson on how to handle a 2-0 series lead.
The Wine and Gold took care of business in Game 2 of their first-round matchup with the Magic, sweeping the opening two games at home as the series now shifts to Orlando. Game two wasn't the wire-to-wire win of Game 1, but aside from a first quarter tie, Cleveland coasted to a 96-86 win.
Here are five takeaways from the Cavs Game 2 victory:
1) Staying Hot
These first two games are why Koby Altman made the trade fro Donovan Mitchell. The All-Star guard picked up where he left off on Saturday by knocking down the first bucket of the game, a running three just 30 seconds in to give the Cavs a 3-0 lead. He went on to drop 14 in the first quarter alone, while shooting a blistering 83% from the floor.
He had nearly outscored the Magic in the first quarter, as the Cavaliers led 30-18. Mitchell registered 23 points, on 45% shooting. He has 53 points through two games. A lot is expected of star players this time of year and Mitchell has been brilliant so far.
2) A Moment For Everyone
In a game where Donovan Mitchell took over, the Cavaliers got contributions from all across the roster. Truthfully, it felt like everyone who played had a moment.
After checking in with 5:33 to go in the first quarter, Caris Levert put together a nice spurt to help Cleveland build a double-digit lead for the first time. Levert knocked down a three, had ad riving layup and then fed Jarrett Allen for an easy dunk all in the span of a minute.
Isaac Okoro was another role player who stepped up in a big way. During a three-minute stretch in the second quarter, the defensive specialist knocked down two threes, had eight total points and snagged a couple hustle steals. He made several big plays thoughtout the game that got the crown going.
Darius Garland had a quietly good night in his own right. He entered the fourth with just 10 points, three assists, but had a little spurt to open up the final stanza and wound up finishing with 15 points, four assists.
Even someone like Max Strus, who once again didn't have a huge scoring night, wound up making a number of hustle plays and finished with nine boards, to match his nine from Game 1.
3) Building a Brick House
The Magic haven't been anything special from three this season – they only shot 35% from long-range. It's also becoming obvious that they have almost no chance of beating Cleveland if they can't start getting some of the outside shots to fall. Through two games, the Magic have made 17 of their 72 three point attempts. That's 23% for the series so far. Until Orlando can earn some respect from deep, the Cavs are just going to keep taking away everything in close to the basket, which is where the Magic has thrived this season.
4). Rebounding MACHINE
Time to show Jarrett Allen some love here. After being pushed around by the Knicks in the first round last year, he's been on a mission to be more physically imposing inside this time around. Allen had 18 boards in Game 1. 20 tonight in Game 2, tying the second most all-time in a Cavs playoff game. He also pumped in 15 points, three assists and blocked twp shots as well.
More importantly though, the Cavs have out-rebounded the magic as a team 98-81 through two games. Not only that but Cleveland's starters have registered nearly 50 more rebounds than Orlando's starters at a clip of 90-41.
5) No Sam Merrill
J.B. Bickerstaff called Sam Merrill a weapon before Game 1 and he released that weapon for just four minutes on Saturday. Merrill probably could have earned more time had he hit a couple shots during the short stretch on the floor.
In Game 2, Bickerstaff kept the weapon in his holster. Merrill didn't see the floor at all in Game 2, but why would he when the Cavs were in control from start to finish once again? The closest Orlando ever got to Cleveland was a 10-10 tie in the first quarter. They still have yet to have a lead in the series.