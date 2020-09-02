SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Anderson expected to replace Albert for conference finals on TNT

Sam Amico

Play-by-play man Brian Anderson is expected to replace Marv Albert for TNT's broadcasts of NBA conference finals games this season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Albert, 79, is typically the No. 1 play-by-play man for such games on TNT but is not in the Orlando bubble to protect his health.

Meanwhile, Kevin Harlan and Ian Eagle, two other key callers of NBA games on TNT, "both have CBS NFL duties that supersede at this time of year," Marchand reported.

So Anderson will be No. 1 almost by default. He is expected to be joined by Reggie Miller and Chris Webber, the TNT's most frequently used in-game analysts.

Anderson, 49, began working for Turner Sports when he was brought in to call Atlanta Braves games on TBS in 2010. He also serves as a play-by-play man for FOX College Hoops and NFL games on CBS.

For now, Albert is expected to remain TNT's No. 1 NBA play-by-play man moving forward, per Marchand.

All NBA second-round playoff games on the Disney campus will have tipped off by Thursday evening.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers no match for NASCAR head-to-head, as NBA ratings stay on low side

Stoppage in play doesn't result in decline in viewership, but doesn't offer much-needed boost, either.

Sam Amico

by

truth225

NBA continues ratings struggles in first weekend of playoffs

Television viewing down across the board in August, but league struggled for eyeballs prior to hiatus.

Sam Amico

by

HDRYVE

FIBA Europe Cup pushed back to January tipoff

Delay in European regular season and tournament could impact NBA and G League free agency.

Sam Amico

Thompson: Three reasons LaMelo could be a ball for Hornets

Young point guard has size, vision, passing and can score. That could be what Charlotte needs.

Danny Thompson

Dribbles: Nuggets oust Jazz by the hairs on their chinny chin chin

Denver hangs on following remarkable performance from Nikola Jokic, and a missed shot, in epic Game 7.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: These Celtics seem different, and in a very good way

Jayson Tatum and balanced Boston take Toronto's best shot and emerge with 2-0 series lead, anyway.

Sam Amico

Schlenk, Hawks interviewing prospects as they await NBA's next steps

Atlanta figuring out what to do with sixth pick while league determines whether draft combine is possible.

Sam Amico

Wolves' Rosas won't name names, but lays out goals with first overall pick

Minnesota team president stresses that opportunities and options exist with "impactful" draft position.

Sam Amico

NBA Free Agency: Eligible players by position, age and contract status

A look at who is available, and who could potentially become available, once offseason finally arrives.

Sam Amico

Cavs have candidates, but no consensus, for No. 5 overall pick

Cleveland continues to eye prospects, appears to have varying opinions on best swingman entering draft.

Sam Amico