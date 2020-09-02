Anderson expected to replace Albert for conference finals on TNT

Play-by-play man Brian Anderson is expected to replace Marv Albert for TNT's broadcasts of NBA conference finals games this season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Albert, 79, is typically the No. 1 play-by-play man for such games on TNT but is not in the Orlando bubble to protect his health.

Meanwhile, Kevin Harlan and Ian Eagle, two other key callers of NBA games on TNT, "both have CBS NFL duties that supersede at this time of year," Marchand reported.

So Anderson will be No. 1 almost by default. He is expected to be joined by Reggie Miller and Chris Webber, the TNT's most frequently used in-game analysts.

Anderson, 49, began working for Turner Sports when he was brought in to call Atlanta Braves games on TBS in 2010. He also serves as a play-by-play man for FOX College Hoops and NFL games on CBS.

For now, Albert is expected to remain TNT's No. 1 NBA play-by-play man moving forward, per Marchand.

All NBA second-round playoff games on the Disney campus will have tipped off by Thursday evening.