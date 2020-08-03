Magic's Isaac suffers knee injury; jersey sales skyrocket to second in NBA

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac suffered a knee injury and had to be carted off the court Sunday, two days after making news for standing during the national anthem and discussing his strong Christian faith.

Isaac collapsed to the floor while driving to basket, clutching his left knee as he fell during the fourth quarter of the Magic's 132-116 blowout win over the Sacramento Kings on the Disney campus in Orlando.

He was removed from the court in a wheelchair, with Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman by his side.

Most of Isaac's teammates held their heads in their hands, wearing looks of concern about their injured teammate.

"That was tough man," Magic forward Aaron Gordon said, via Josh Robbins of The Athletic. "That one brought me to tears instantly just because I know how good of a guy JI is and i know how hard he works. ... I hope it's just a tweak. I hope it's nothing serious."

Isaac was due to undergo an MRI on the knee Sunday night. As Magic coach Steve Clifford relayed, Isaac will not have to leave the Orlando bubble to get the knee examined.

"It looked bad, obviously, but until you hear anything I'm just hopeful, that's all," Clifford told reporters. "It's all conjecture and you just have to wait and find out."

Isaac, 22, had compiled four points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals at the time of the injury. The Magic (32-35) have won both games since the NBA resumed the season and sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

In Friday's win over the Nets, Isaac became the first player not to kneel during the national anthem. He instead opted to pray, then discussed his Christian faith following the game.

According to NBA.com, Isaac's jersey sales skyrocketed to second in the league over the weekend, trailing only Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Isaac's jersey's had practically sold out prior to Sunday's victory.

"A lot went into my decision and part of it is my thought that kneeling or wearing a black lives matter t-shirt don’t go hand in hand with supporting black lives," Isaac said Friday.

"My life has been supported by the gospel of Jesus Christ,. Everyone is made in the image of God and we all share in His glory. Each and everyone of us each and every day do things we shouldn’t do. We say things we shouldn’t say. We hate and dislike people that we shouldn’t hate and dislike. And sometimes it gets to the point where we point fingers about whose evil is worse, and sometimes it comes down to simply whose evil is most visible.

"I felt like I wanted just take a stand on — I felt like we all make mistakes but I think the gospel of Jesus Christ is that there’s grace for us. And that Jesus came and died for our sins. And that we all will come to an understanding of that and that God wants to have a relationship with us.”

He later added, ""I think, when you look around, racism isn't the only thing that plagues our society. Everything that plagues us as a society, I feel the answer to it is the gospel."

Isaac is 6-foot-11 and averaging 12.0 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Magic. He gave a particularly strong performance off the bench vs. the Nets, finishing with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting with six boards.