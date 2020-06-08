AllCavs
Eight teams left out of NBA restart pushing for camps, mini-summer leagues

Sam Amico

Next up for the eight NBA teams that weren't invited to resume the season in Orlando?

Well, if those eight teams have their way, it's to get in some games -- somehow, someway, somewhere.

"The eight teams that were left out are in constant contact with the league about getting some opportunities to get together in the offseason and get an opportunity to play and get access again, especially the rebuilding young teams," ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said during an appearance on SportsCenter.

Twenty-two teams were invited to complete the season at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, with things scheduled to officially tip off again July 31.

The eight that were left behind: The Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets.

The Cavs and Pistons were recently singled out as an example of teams that are in close proximity and could hold a joint practice and small set of games -- in the event their ins't a full-scale summer league.

The NBA season was suspended March 11 and next season isn't expected to start until early December. So teams not in Orlando want to avoid having close to a year off before resuming play.

So mini-summer leagues, mandatory training camps and "OTA's similar to football at different regional sites," are all under consideration, per Wojnarowski.

"It's where teams can get together, maybe practice against each other, and have some scrimmage games," he added.

Of course, any such arrangement would need to be entirely upon, or "collectively bargained," by the players' union and league.

"Those eight teams are really pushing to be able to stay engaged with their players and teams, and not feel like they're really going to fall behind from a competitive standpoint," Wojnarowski said.

