Analyst Floats Intriguing Trade Idea For Cavaliers Star
The Cleveland Cavaliers not only opted to retain their polarizing frontcourt this offseason, but they also signed both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley to contract extensions.
But that does not necessarily mean that both players are untouchable.
Well, Mobley probably isn't going anywhere, but there is still a chance that Allen gets traded, especially considering that he is now under contract through 2029 on a very reasonable salary.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey has actually identified an interesting potential trade destination for Allen: the Charlotte Hornets.
Bailey mentions that the Hornets do have young big man Mark Williams in their employ, but that Allen may actually represent the safer option for them long term.
"And Charlotte could speed up its timeline a bit by replacing him with a center who can make an impact right away," Bailet wrote. "The Cleveland Cavaliers potentially have that player, assuming they come out of the gates slowly and are looking to break up the spatially challenged Jarrett Allen-Evan Mobley frontcourt."
Allen is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he played 77 games and averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 31.7 minutes a night while shooting 63.4 percent from the floor.
The 26-year-old is entering his fourth full season with the Cavaliers. He was initially acquired by Cleveland via trade midway through the 2020-21 season and made an All-Star appearance the following year.
Allen has been a very reliable member of the Cavs' core group and is the team's defensive anchor, but his inability to space the floor has become an issue for the Cavaliers at times.
As a result, Cleveland could look to move him if things go sideways this season, and the Hornets may come knocking if the opportunity presents itself.