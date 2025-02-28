Cavs Insider

Analyst Gives Cleveland Cavaliers Realistic Goal for Home Stretch

The Cleveland Cavaliers must prioritize securing the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Tommy Wild

Dec 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates with forward Evan Mobley (4) during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates with forward Evan Mobley (4) during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Cavaliers have exceeded all expectations placed in front of them when their season started last fall.

They've proven on multiple occasions that they're a true Finals contender, and as the postseason approaches, they've made it all their goal.

However, there's still more work that needs to be done in the final weeks of the regular season and before the playoffs actually start.

Brad Botkin of CBS Sports recently gave every team a goal for the remainder of the NBA season and gave the Cavaliers a very realistic task to accomplish: Lock up the No. 1 seed.

The NBA analyst gave the Wine and Gold this objective with the sole purpose of possibly matching up with the Boston Celtics at some point during the postseason.

"The Cavaliers have been fantastic, but they would still be underdogs in a potential conference finals matchup vs. Boston. Getting the first two games at home, and a potential Game 7, could be the difference in a toss-up series. Besides that, stay healthy," wrote Botkin.

Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during a play
Feb 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during the second half against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cleveland currently owns a six-game lead over the Celtics for the East's top seed. The two teams at the top of the Conference will meet up again on Friday night, and a win for the Cavaliers could increase their lead to seven games.

As Botkin mentions, home-court advantage through the playoffs could be a true difference-maker in a series. The Cavaliers' 27-4 record is the best in the NBA.

Securing the No. 1 seed in the East is just the first step in a deep playoff run for the Wine and Gold.

Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage

MORE: Cavaliers Insider Shares Team's Extremely High Playoff Expectations

MORE: Analyst Exposes Budding Problem for Cleveland Cavaliers

MORE: Cavaliers Latest Stretch Proves This Cleveland Team Is Different

MORE: Cavaliers Land Ty Jerome Replacement in Shaky Offseason Trade Idea

MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Star Receives Massive Injury Update

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News