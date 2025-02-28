Analyst Gives Cleveland Cavaliers Realistic Goal for Home Stretch
The Cleveland Cavaliers have exceeded all expectations placed in front of them when their season started last fall.
They've proven on multiple occasions that they're a true Finals contender, and as the postseason approaches, they've made it all their goal.
However, there's still more work that needs to be done in the final weeks of the regular season and before the playoffs actually start.
Brad Botkin of CBS Sports recently gave every team a goal for the remainder of the NBA season and gave the Cavaliers a very realistic task to accomplish: Lock up the No. 1 seed.
The NBA analyst gave the Wine and Gold this objective with the sole purpose of possibly matching up with the Boston Celtics at some point during the postseason.
"The Cavaliers have been fantastic, but they would still be underdogs in a potential conference finals matchup vs. Boston. Getting the first two games at home, and a potential Game 7, could be the difference in a toss-up series. Besides that, stay healthy," wrote Botkin.
Cleveland currently owns a six-game lead over the Celtics for the East's top seed. The two teams at the top of the Conference will meet up again on Friday night, and a win for the Cavaliers could increase their lead to seven games.
As Botkin mentions, home-court advantage through the playoffs could be a true difference-maker in a series. The Cavaliers' 27-4 record is the best in the NBA.
Securing the No. 1 seed in the East is just the first step in a deep playoff run for the Wine and Gold.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cavaliers Insider Shares Team's Extremely High Playoff Expectations
MORE: Analyst Exposes Budding Problem for Cleveland Cavaliers
MORE: Cavaliers Latest Stretch Proves This Cleveland Team Is Different
MORE: Cavaliers Land Ty Jerome Replacement in Shaky Offseason Trade Idea
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Star Receives Massive Injury Update