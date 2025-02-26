Cleveland Cavaliers Star Receives Massive Injury Update
The Cleveland Cavaliers certainly did not need Darius Garland on Tuesday night, as they dismantled the Orlando Magic by 40 points.
They also didn't need him the game prior, when they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in a thriller. But the Cavaliers will probably want him back on the floor when they see the Boston Celtics this Friday.
Fortunately, it appears that Garland—who has missed the last couple of games with a hip injury—is on track to play against the Celtics, as NBA insider Marc Spears has revealed that Garland is hoping to return for the clash of the Eastern Conference titans.
Of course, Cleveland needs to proceed with caution when it comes to Garland. Yes, whenever the Cavs battle Boston, it's always an important game, but this is still just a regular-season contest, and the Cavaliers really aren't in all that much danger of blowing their lead for the No. 1 seed.
Garland is averaging 21.3 points and 6.7 assists over 30.1 minutes per game on 49.3/42.5/87.1 shooting splits this year and earned his second career All-Star selection for his efforts.
The 25-year-old has been a vital piece of the Cavaliers' rise this season and has definitely been one o their most improved players, especially when you compare it to the disappointing campaign he had last year.
Cleveland is 48-10 and currently owns the best record in the NBA. The Cavs are six games ahead of the Celtics for the top spot in the East and are also riding an eight-game winning streak heading into Friday evening's matchup.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cavaliers Forward Identified As Cleveland's Main X-Factor
MORE: Analyst Unleashes Emphatic Take on Cavaliers Star
MORE: NBA Scout Reveals Fascinating Historical Comparison for Cavaliers
MORE: Cavaliers' Budding Star Fires Blunt Shot at Former Coach