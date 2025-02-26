Cavaliers Land Ty Jerome Replacement in Shaky Offseason Trade Idea
Many are resigned to the fact that the Cleveland Cavaliers will lose Ty Jerome to free agency this offseason, which has some already coming up with ideas on how the Cavaliers will replace him.
Jerome is not indispensable, but he is certainly been incredibly valuable to Cleveland this season, and it would really stink to see him go.
However, given the Cavs' rough financial situation heading into the summer, Jerome is probably a goner, which means the Cavaliers would have to find an answer.
Well, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley has already found a potential replacement for Jerome, as he has named Phoenix Suns guard Vasilije Micic as a trade target for Cleveland.
"Barring any major moves, though, Cleveland might simply search for some depth pieces," Buckley wrote. "Micic could stabilize the backup point guard spot if Ty Jerome moves on in free agency..."
The Suns acquired Micic as part of a deadline trade that also landed them Cody Martin in a deal with the Charlotte Hornets (Phoenix sent Jusuf Nurkic back to the Hornets in the deal).
Micic hasn't actually gotten on the floor for the Suns since the trade, but in 36 games overall this season, he is averaging 7.5 points and 3.5 assists per game on 34.8/36.0/82.9 shooting splits.
Obviously, those percentages are very ugly and are nothing like Jerome's, which makes you wonder just how exactly Micic would fill Jerome's shoes.
He made the jump to the NBA from overseas last season and logged seven points and 4.4 assists a night on 43.0/27.9/81.3 shooting splits in 60 contests between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Hornets.
Clearly, efficiency is not the name of Micic's game, which could cause the Cavs to look elsewhere for a solution.
