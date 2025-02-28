Cavaliers Insider Shares Team's Extremely High Playoff Expectations
The Cleveland Cavaliers were always viewed as a playoff team in the Eastern Conference for this NBA season. However, very few people likely saw this historically good year coming for the Wine and Gold.
With that success came expectations, not only from the outside but also inside the locker room.
This Cavaliers team is extremely aware of the potential they have to accomplish something special this season, and they are set on nothing less than winning the NBA Finals.
Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor recently outlined the extremely high expectations the Cavaliers have heading into the playoffs.
"So it's like, they understand how special this group is. They understand how special the things that they have done to this point have been. But for them, it's all about getting to the NBA finals and winning a championship. And if they don't, there's nobody inside that organization that's going to be happy. And they shouldn't be because like I said, the standard has been raised and rightfully so." said Fedor on a recent episode of the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast.
The Cavaliers have been the best team in the East and one of the most complete all-around teams in the NBA all season.
However, the national media and fans have criticized them most for their past playoff blunders. But this isn't the same team from years in the past, and Cleveland's recent stretch proves this.
Cleveland has a bonafide superstar in Donovan Mitchell, an All-Star point guard in Darius Garland, a breakout star in Evan Mobley, one of the most underrated bigs in the NBA with Jarrett Allen, and two Sixth-Man of the Year contenders in De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome.
The Cavaliers are undoubtedly good enough to win the whole thing, and according to Fedor, they're more than aware of this.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Analyst Exposes Budding Problem for Cleveland Cavaliers
MORE: Cavaliers Latest Stretch Proves This Cleveland Team Is Different
MORE: Cavaliers Land Ty Jerome Replacement in Shaky Offseason Trade Idea
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Star Receives Massive Injury Update
MORE: Cavaliers Forward Identified As Cleveland's Main X-Factor