Cavs Insider

Analyst Predicts Cavaliers' New Rotation After Javonte Green Addition

Cleveland has some of the best depth in the league.

Gavin Dorsey

Feb 20, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following the deadline acquisiton of De'Andre Hunter, healthy return of Max Strus and buy-out addition of Javonte Green, the Cavaliers have an incredibly deep roster.

In addition to having three All-Stars, Cleveland boasts one of the best bench units in the league, and with Green yet to play his first game in wine and gold, many have speculated how head coach Kenny Atkinson will distribute the team's role-player minutes.

Cavs reporter Evan Dammarell is the founder of Right Down Euclid, an independent site covering Cleveland sports. In a mailbag article on Saturday, Dammarell attempted to organize a Cavalier rotation that includes Green:

PG: Darius Garland – 30.2 MPG
SG: Donovan Mitchell – 31.3 MPG
SF: Dean Wade – 22.8 MPG
PF: Evan Mobley – 30.0 MPG
C: Jarrett Allen – 28.8 MPG
6th: De’Andre Hunter – 25.3 MPG
7th: Max Strus – 24.8 MPG
8th: Isaac Okoro – 20.6 MPG
9th: Sam Merrill – 20.1 MPG
10th: Ty Jerome – 19.9 MPG
11th: Javonte Green – 19.7 MPG

"This rotation factors in Javonte Green’s average minutes in New Orleans this season, positioning him as Cleveland’s eleventh man," Dammarell wrote. "While Atkinson ideally prefers to cap individual minutes at 25 per game, the grueling post-All-Star break schedule necessitates some flexibility. This structure strikes a balance — keeping key players fresh while maintaining momentum for a strong playoff push."

The distribution remains consistent with how Atkinson's minutes have been broken down this year. After Caris LeVert's (23.8 minutes per game) and Georges Niang's (20.6 MPG) exits at the deadline, Hunter and Green can slide in to fill the void.

Green was reported to be joining the Cavaliers on February 19 after his contract was bought out by the New Orleans Pelicans. When he finally sees game action, Cleveland will shore up one of the roster's biggest weaknesses as it attempts to make a postseason run.

Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage

MORE: Cavaliers Set Impressive Season Record in Blowout vs. Knicks

MORE: Cavaliers Make Bold Statement About Eastern Conference Hierarchy

MORE: Cavaliers' Latest Win Adds To Team's Historically Dominant Start

MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Front Office Receives Fair Ranking

MORE: NBA Insider Gives Glowing Forecast for Cavalier Evan Mobley's Future

Published
Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and assists in covering a handful of other teams in the On SI network, including the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Texans and Ohio State Buckeyes. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

Home/News