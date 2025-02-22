Analyst Predicts Cavaliers' New Rotation After Javonte Green Addition
Following the deadline acquisiton of De'Andre Hunter, healthy return of Max Strus and buy-out addition of Javonte Green, the Cavaliers have an incredibly deep roster.
In addition to having three All-Stars, Cleveland boasts one of the best bench units in the league, and with Green yet to play his first game in wine and gold, many have speculated how head coach Kenny Atkinson will distribute the team's role-player minutes.
Cavs reporter Evan Dammarell is the founder of Right Down Euclid, an independent site covering Cleveland sports. In a mailbag article on Saturday, Dammarell attempted to organize a Cavalier rotation that includes Green:
PG: Darius Garland – 30.2 MPG
SG: Donovan Mitchell – 31.3 MPG
SF: Dean Wade – 22.8 MPG
PF: Evan Mobley – 30.0 MPG
C: Jarrett Allen – 28.8 MPG
6th: De’Andre Hunter – 25.3 MPG
7th: Max Strus – 24.8 MPG
8th: Isaac Okoro – 20.6 MPG
9th: Sam Merrill – 20.1 MPG
10th: Ty Jerome – 19.9 MPG
11th: Javonte Green – 19.7 MPG
"This rotation factors in Javonte Green’s average minutes in New Orleans this season, positioning him as Cleveland’s eleventh man," Dammarell wrote. "While Atkinson ideally prefers to cap individual minutes at 25 per game, the grueling post-All-Star break schedule necessitates some flexibility. This structure strikes a balance — keeping key players fresh while maintaining momentum for a strong playoff push."
The distribution remains consistent with how Atkinson's minutes have been broken down this year. After Caris LeVert's (23.8 minutes per game) and Georges Niang's (20.6 MPG) exits at the deadline, Hunter and Green can slide in to fill the void.
Green was reported to be joining the Cavaliers on February 19 after his contract was bought out by the New Orleans Pelicans. When he finally sees game action, Cleveland will shore up one of the roster's biggest weaknesses as it attempts to make a postseason run.
