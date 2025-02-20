REPORT: Cavaliers Plan To Sign Veteran Wing Following Buyout
Earlier this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers' wing depth was viewed as one of their roster's biggest weaknesses.
However, the front office has done a tremendous job over the last few weeks of bolstering that position group, and Cleveland reportedly is adding another piece to its bench on Wednesday evening.
ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Javonte Green plans to sign with the Cavaliers after he clears waivers following his buyout with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Green is a solid bench piece for the Cavaliers as they prepare for a lengthy playoff run this spring.
The 31-year-old is currently averaging 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor and 35.2 percent from behind the arc in 50 games with the Pelicans this season.
Green has also been a respectable defender throughout his career. His defensive rating is 118, and he's averaging 2.4 steals and 1.3 blocks this season.
Green likely won't have a consistent role with the Cavaliers, who already have a crowded rotation.
However, he is a great defensive insurance piece to have on the bench, especially with Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade (two of Cleveland's key wing defenders) each recently being sidelined with injuries.
Green could also play a role in a playoff series, guarding some of the Boston Celtics or New York Knicks' wing players.
In the end, this is a low-risk move for the Cavaliers, who had an open roster spot following their recent trade deadline moves.
