NBA Insider Reveals Trade the Cleveland Cavaliers Might Make
The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected by many to make some significant moves this offseason after yet another disappointing NBA playoff exit, and while names like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen have been floated in trade speculation, the Cavaliers may swing some smaller deals, too.
With the NBA Draft right around the corner, ESPN's Brian Windhorst stated what he thinks Cleveland may ultimately do on draft night, revealing that the Cavs may try to package their second-round picks in a potential trade.
"It wouldn't surprise me if the Cavs moved around in the second round," Windhorst said. "Either try to package those picks (Nos. 49 and 58) to move up, traded out altogether if there's not a player they like, put those two picks together with somebody on their roster to get off of salary or do something else."
There are obviously a multitude of directions in which the Cavaliers can proceed, and while those late second-rounders may not be all that valuable, Windhorst still seems to think that Cleveland will manage to do something later this month.
"I would be surprised if the drafted 49 and 58 and say that's exactly how it was planned," Windhorst said. "... I expect something to happen with those picks."
This obviously isn't groundbreaking news. We aren't exactly talking about an All-Star move here. Regardless, it proves that the Cavs are likely planning on being very active in the coming weeks and months, knowing full well something needs to change in order for them to make a serious championship run next season.
