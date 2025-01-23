Analyst Raises Red Flag In Possible Cavaliers, Nets Blockbuster Trade
At this point, the Cleveland Cavaliers' interest in Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson is not new news.
Reports over the summer suggested that Wine and Gold might have been interested in the dynamic forward, and a report from a week ago certified Cleveland's current interest in him.
However, a possible Cleveland-Brooklyn trade could have one major complication. This issue has nothing to do with the Cavaliers' potential fit or the assets Cleveland would need to make a trade.
The possible issue are the incentives included in Johnson's contract.
Johnson is set to make $22.5 million this season but is owed $4.5 million in contract incentives, which Cleveland would have to count.
NBA analyst Bobby Marks recently discussed this during an appearance on the Kevin O'Connor Show.
"The one thing that's interesting with Cam is that his salary is terrific. But the one thing I think the league screwed up on in this CBA is the bonuses. The fact that unlikely bonuses count against the apron is a killer in this scenario," said Marks.
"When you're doing the math, and you say, 'Okay, I'm going to send out $22 million.' You've got to make sure you're under the apron well enough to take back whatever [the bonus is]."
This complication doesn't make it impossible for the Cavaliers to make a deal with the Nets for Johnson, but it certainly makes it much more difficult.
Cleveland may have to send out three players in a Johnson trade scenario just to get one back in return. A three-for-one trade is much more difficult to pull off during the season than it is over the summer.
The Cavaliers are already in a payroll bind as it is, and one option they have at the trade deadline is to unload some of that to get under the luxury tax at the trade deadline for future financial flexibility.
It will be interesting to see how these incentives affect Johnson's trade market, not just for the Cavaliers but for any other team interested in acquiring the elite two-way forward.