Analyst Unleashes Emphatic Take on Cavaliers Star
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been thoroughly dominant throughout the vast majority of the 2024-25 NBA season, as they own the best record in the Eastern Conference and are competing with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top mark in the league overall.
The Cavaliers have been outstanding on both ends of the floor and have benefited from tremendous improvement from its core players.
Perhaps the most important ascending Cleveland star is Evan Mobley, who was named to his first All-Star team this season and has even more room to grow.
Of course, Mobley is most notable for his defensive contributions, as he already has one First-Team All-Defense selection under his belt.
This year, the 23-year-old is angling for the Defensive Player of the Year award, and Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel went as far to say that Mobley "must" win the award, as he feels Mobley should edge out Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. for the honor.
"Advanced numbers dig deeper into Mobley's case, but in short, what Jackson does, Mobley does better," Crowley wrote. "Mobley is a more consistent and valuable defender. ... Evan Mobley should be the obvious favorite for DPOY, writer's bias or not."
Mobley has been so brilliant this season that the Cavs are 5.3 points worse per 100 possessions defensively when he is off the floor. He has a plus-7.5 net rating overall, which gives you some great insight into just how valuable he truly is.
Remember: the former No. 3 overall pick finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting back during the 2022-23 campaign, so he is already on the radar of the voters.
We'll see if Mobley actually takes home the honor this time.
