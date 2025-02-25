NBA Scout Reveals Fascinating Historical Comparison for Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are rolling this season, as they are 47-10 and boast the best record in the Eastern Conference with the playoffs inching closer and closer.
The Cavaliers have been dominant in just about every aspect, bludgeoning their opponents with a blistering offense while also offering some stifling defense.
But is Cleveland really prepared to make a championship run?
An NBA scout has their doubts, as they revealed a very interesting comparison for this Cavs team: the 2022 Boston Celtics.
“I see the Cavs as where Boston was three years ago,” the scout told ESPN. “A lot of promise, going the right way, but not there yet. They can definitely overachieve and make me look foolish for saying that, but I suspect the Celtics beat them.”
The 2022 Celtics made it all the way to the finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games. They were then eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals the following year before finally winning a championship last June.
There definitely are some similarities between the two squads, as those Celtics had a ton of balance up and down the roster, much like the Cavaliers.
Boston also took some time to fully gel as a collective unit in big moments before getting over the hump, and you have to wonder if Cleveland will experience those same growing pains.
The Cavs have actually faced the C's three times already this season and have gone 1-2 against them. The Celtics are definitely more battle-tested, so a seven-game series against Jayson Tatum and Co. would certainly be tough for the Cavaliers.
Of course, we still have a long way to go before we can start actively envisioning a playoff series between the two Eastern Conference titans. There is a lot of basketball left to be played.
